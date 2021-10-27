Space Channel Launches Zero Gravity NFT with Rad NFTv

BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Space Channel, the world’s premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space, and Rad NFTv, the first streaming platform powered by NFTs, today announced the launch of Space Channel’s first-ever NFT, a limited-edition poster created by famed pop-artist Tom Whalen, titled “The Future is Now! Space Channel's Zero Gravity NFT.”

Tom Whalen has designed posters for famous space-themed movies from Star Wars to Star Trek and Marvel. Working with Space Channel, Whalen’s poster commemorates the launch of Space Channel and visually encapsulates the past, present and future of the human race’s march into space. This beautiful work of art should be a must have addition for all space art enthusiasts in the NFT art collection universe. As a bonus, the NFT also includes an autographed copy of the poster along with a free ticket to experience astronaut training via a weightless flight with Zero-G.

“We are thrilled to be launching our first NFT,” said Chad Mallam, CEO, Space Channel. “It is an exciting time! Like exploring space, the NFT universe is a new realm in which to introduce new content and do business. Tom Whalen’s artwork is the ideal representation of Earth’s reach to the stars.”

“We've been focused on bringing unique offerings to the NFT space, both in the Metaverse and in real life," said Brooklyn Earick, CMO at Rad NFTv. "A 1-of-1 digital collectible from an artist as incredible as Tom, plus a once in a lifetime Zero-G experience; Space Channel really knocked it out of the park with this one!”

About Space Channel

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of community, entertainment, policy and commerce in low Earth Orbit and beyond, Space Channel is available in millions of households worldwide and explores every aspect of the genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage. You can watch Space Channel’s live programming via Connected (Smart) TVs, iOS, Android and Amazon applications as well as online at spacechannel.com.

Rad NFTv: Non-Fungible Television

Rad NFTv is the first streaming platform powered by NFTs. The platform can deliver a broad range of NFT and content experiences, with 2D, 3D, 4K, Live, 360° / 180° VR, and traditional video across devices like PlayStation 5, PSVR, Oculus Quest, iOS, Google TV and more. Viewers can earn ARA rewards and become peers in the network powered by Ara's blockchain and P2P networking technology. NFT collections can be used to unlock lifetime subscriptions and individual pieces of content.

rad.live | littlestar.com | ara.one