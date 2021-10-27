The Gillette Gaming Alliance returns for its fourth consecutive year, and brings together team of top global gaming streamers to represent the brand and engage with fans worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gillette Gaming Alliance returns for its fourth consecutive year, and brings together team of top global gaming streamers to represent the brand and engage with fans worldwide.

The Gillette Gaming Alliance returns for its fourth consecutive year, and brings together team of top global gaming streamers to represent the brand and engage with fans worldwide.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance -- a team of global streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. The Gillette Gaming Alliance, which is back for its fourth consecutive year, features the largest roster to date – with streamers representing a total of 11 countries – making it a truly worldwide edition.

Each member of the Alliance will create custom content streams as well as highlight their shaving routines, personal style and Gillette’s newest innovation, core products including ProGlide and SkinGuard, initiatives such as Movember, and promotions when applicable. Members will come together for co-stream opportunities, also known as squad streams, as well as stream individually throughout the duration of the year. And, for the first team in Gillette Gaming Alliance history, streamers will be sharing content on multiple platforms including Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, too.

“We are excited to evolve our Gillette Gaming Alliance for the fourth consecutive year – expanding our streamer roster, adding more countries, and incorporating new social platforms to make it bigger and better,” explains Gary Coombe, CEO, Gillette.

Gillette Gaming Alliance veterans – including Alanzoka (Brazil), Elded (Mexico), DrLupo (North America), DeejayKnight (North America), Buster (Russia) and LandoNorris (United Kingdom) – make their return, alongside new additions including oCastrin (Brazil), Jolavanille (France), Juansguarnizo (Mexico), DreadzTV (Russia), and Silvername (Russia), among others. The Gillette Gaming Alliance will welcome additional members to the squad throughout the year to continue driving buzz and excitement worldwide.

Additionally, on behalf of Gillette, Alliance members will be highlighting consumer and fan giveaways on-stream throughout the program to further engage the global community.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Gillette Gaming Alliance as we continue to bring new content and exciting opportunities to our fans worldwide,” adds DrLupo, one of the most recognizable streamers in the world. “I have always been a big fan of Gillette and use their products daily. It’s really exciting to be able to continue our partnership as this program evolves and raise awareness for a few really awesome initiatives – be sure to follow along to learn more!”

Gillette was recently recognized as “Brand of the Year” at the Tempest Awards for its work in the esports and gaming community.

For more information on the brand, please visit Gillette’s official website here, and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.