Lili Reinhart Partners with Affirm to Host an Exclusive Virtual Holiday Baking Event in Celebration of Affirm Debit+

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers, today unveiled a sweepstakes in partnership with actress Lili Reinhart to celebrate Affirm Debit+™ becoming more widely available. As the first U.S. debit card that unlocks pay over time functionality, Affirm Debit+ can be used to pay for purchases upfront or over time without any fees or interest.

From October 27 through October 31, consumers who join the Affirm Debit+ waitlist will be entered to win a spot at the private event where Lili will recreate her favorite holiday desserts with the five lucky winners and their plus ones. Each winner will also receive a special box featuring curated items to use during the event including a mixer, bakeware, a cookie decorating kit and more from retailers including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and more.

“Affirm Debit+ is a great payment option for both everyday and more expensive items. You can pay upfront in full or decide to pay over time for certain purchases in the app,” said Lili Reinhart. "I'm excited to give my fans the chance to get early access to Debit+ and the opportunity to win this special experience with me in partnership with Affirm."

Consumers can use Debit+ in-store or online like their typical debit card. Then, through a unique post-purchase feature found in the Debit+ companion app, consumers will have 24 hours to convert an eligible transaction into one that is pay-over-time.

Affirm Debit+ has no sign-up fees or annual fees, and it seamlessly connects to a consumer’s existing bank account. As always with Affirm, there are no late fees or hidden charges, ever. Lastly, because Debit+ is powered by software, consumers can expect Affirm to regularly add new features and functionality via app updates in the future.

For more information, to enter the sweepstakes, and to sign up for the waitlist for the chance to gain early access to Affirm Debit+ before it is available to all eligible consumers in early 2022, please visit affirm.com/card.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About the Sweepstakes

To enter the sweepstakes and join the waitlist, click HERE OR visit affirm.com/card. NO PURCHASE, OBLIGATION, PAYMENT OR CARD ACTIVATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be 18+ or age of maj. Open 50 U.S. & D.C. Ends 11:59:59 PM PT on 10/31/21. SUBJECT TO OFFICIAL RULES: WWW.DEBITSWEEPSTAKES.COM. Sweepstakes is not affiliated with Instagram.