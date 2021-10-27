Humana expands Medicare Advantage network to include Northeast Georgia Health System, Longstreet Clinic and others across region.

GAINESVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), a non-profit that cares for more than 1 million people across more than 18 counties, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to medical facilities and physicians at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Georgia Heart Institute, Longstreet Clinic, Habersham Medical Center and more.

“NGHS and members of our HP2 network with Health Partners have been a part of the Humana network for years, and we’re proud to now be a part of the Humana Medicare Advantage plans,” said Steve McNeilly, Chief Operating Officer of Population Health and Vice President of Managed Care for NGHS. “Bringing our patients access to hundreds of doctors at locations across the region is just one more way we’re improving the health of the community in all we do.”

The new agreement, which took effect Sept. 1, 2021, means current Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members now have in-network access to hundreds more physicians across Northeast Georgia. People with Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021, will have access beginning Jan.1, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to add more quality medical facilities and health care practitioners like those at NGHS, Longstreet Clinic and others to our Humana network in Northeast Georgia,” said Matthew Moore, Humana Medicare President-Georgia and South Carolina. “We’re looking forward to working together to advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of the members we serve.”

About Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through four hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega – with a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,200 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

