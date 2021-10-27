Bounteous Recognized as Acquia Global Partner and One of the First Acquia Practice Certified Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, today announced its elevated status as Acquia Global Partner and also received recognition as one of Acquia’s first Practice Certified Partners. Bounteous is being honored as a top-performing partner following a year of record growth and transformational digital experience implementations.

The Acquia Partner Program recognizes companies committed to the highest standards of technical delivery on the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Partners must not only make significant investments in training and business development, but also deliver high-quality implementations and contribute to Acquia Open DXP. Acquia’s Global Level Partnership includes only their top dozen partners and is a highly distinguished group of leading digital agencies.

“This recognition marks our team’s incredible growth and deep understanding of product value and familiarity with Acquia Drupal Cloud,” said Seth Dobbs, CTO at Bounteous. “Our partnership with Acquia is the epitome of co-innovation. As partners, we believe that we’re stronger together and we’re thrilled to receive this outstanding achievement.”

Bounteous worked closely with Acquia throughout the year to surface opportunities for growth—from product advancements and early adopter programs to joint prospecting, marketing, and deal partnering. These qualifications in addition to the team’s ability to deliver transformative digital experiences on the Acquia DXP have earned the organization this distinct qualification.

“We’re delighted to be able to award this recognition to Bounteous,” said Peter Ford, VP of Global Channels, Partners & Alliances at Acquia. “Partnering with Bounteous to drive unmatched capabilities and digital transformation for our clients helps solidify our standing as the top digital experience platform in the industry. As part of the Acquia Partner Advisory Board, Bounteous continually contributes to new product testing and helps inform the products that make up both the Acquia Marketing Cloud and Acquia Drupal Cloud. As we look to grow our offerings over time, we’re excited to be able to count on partners like Bounteous to help us reach our goals.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com.