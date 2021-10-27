Affirm and American Airlines Partner to Bring Travelers a New Flexible Way to Pay

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers, today announced that through its partnership with American Airlines, eligible travelers have added flexibility to purchase flights and pay over time with Affirm. Affirm is bringing this added flexibility to American Airlines customers just in time for holiday travel season. According to the latest Affirm Consumer Spend Report, more than half of consumers would rather take a getaway than have a traditional family get-together this holiday season.

“While consumers are as eager as ever to get away, they remain conscious of fitting travel into their budget. According to a recent Affirm survey, 74% of Americans say they’ll spend more on travel this holiday season than ever before, while 60% are concerned that they can’t afford to travel as they would like to,” said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re thrilled to partner with American Airlines to bring travelers the added payment flexibility, transparency, and control they expect during the holiday season and beyond.”

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved American Airlines customers can split the total cost of flights over $50 into monthly payments. As is always true with Affirm, consumers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. Affirm also never charges consumers any late or hidden fees, and any interest is represented in a dollar amount and never increases.

Select customers will now see Affirm as a payment option for eligible airfare at checkout on aa.com, and Affirm will be more broadly available to U.S. customers in the coming weeks. American Airlines joins over 29,000 Affirm merchant partners, including Ikon Pass, Target, Vrbo, Vacasa, Walmart, and more to offer customers flexible payment options.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About American Airlines Group

American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

