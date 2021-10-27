Perrone Robotics Selects Ouster as a Preferred Lidar Supplier to Scale Autonomous Vehicle Deployments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Perrone Robotics (“Perrone”), a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and turnkey solutions for the mobility of people and things. The agreement includes a binding commitment for hundreds of sensors through 2023.

Perrone has selected Ouster as a preferred lidar supplier to scale its delivery of integrated autonomous vehicle kits to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-customers. Ouster’s OS sensors will be integrated into a configuration of Perrone’s TONY® AV retrofit kit, a patented vehicle and hardware agnostic platform that can be embedded into many vehicle types for transit and transportation applications. Perrone intends to use the Ouster configuration for a wide range of vehicles including the Local Motors Olli shuttle, GreenPower Motor Company AV Star, low speed electric passenger and utility vehicles, and a line of yard trucks for logistics.

“Perrone aims to deploy its kit at fleet-scale for shuttles, low-speed electric vehicles, cargo vans, and large logistics trucks for municipal, governmental, and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. We needed a lidar partner that could meet demand as we scale production models with our TONY® AV retrofit kit. Ouster stood out for its performance characteristics, top notch support team, and the ability to scale for fleet-level AV deployments,” said Perrone Robotics CEO Paul Perrone. “We’re excited to partner with Ouster to deploy autonomous vehicle technology that we expect will increase operational efficiency, enhance safety, and improve accessibility for end-users.”

“Ouster’s sensors have been designed to meet a range of performance requirements, making them adaptable to a variety of AV platforms. We expect our digital lidar to power hundreds of autonomous vehicles operating in commercial and municipal zones across the U.S. and internationally through our agreement with Perrone,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Ouster is a leading lidar supplier to the automotive industry today, and we are thrilled to partner with Perrone to meet customer demand for its AV platform over the coming years.”

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY®, a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more at www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

