Triton Digital Combines Census and Survey Podcast Measurement Data to Launch Podcast Metrics Demos+

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, today announced a collaboration with audio research firm, Signal Hill Insights, to provide audience demographic and socio-demographic data on podcast listeners and downloads in the United States. The new Demos+ solution, an enhancement to Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics, is the first-ever integration of census and survey-based research podcast measurement methodologies.

Through this collaboration, podcast publishers, advertisers and agencies will be able to leverage podcast download metrics by person-level demographic, socio-demographic, media behavior and purchase intent propensities. Several preeminent audio publishers have begun using this data.

“These new metrics from Triton Digital and Signal Hill Insights are beneficial to understanding the behaviors and demographics of podcast audiences,” said Mike Jensen, CRO at Kast Media. “We are always looking for new ways to learn more about our audience, and we are excited about having access to this new data. We at Kast view Triton as an industry leader in audio technology and measurement and look forward to leveraging this new data in 2022 to provide show sponsors additional insights on Kast show audiences from a respected third-party partner in Triton.”

Together, Triton Digital and Signal Hill launched a large, year-round survey that is representative of the population of podcast listeners in the United States. Demos+ utilizes the Podcast Metrics measurement census-level data to identify listener overlap to scale the podcast survey-based insights. This unique approach enables Triton to project the audience composition for virtually all size podcasts – a capability previously hindered by podcast survey sample-size limitations. With this insight, podcasters will see a clear view of their audience, and marketers can more easily identify the podcasts which best reach their target audience.

“As pioneers in audio measurement, we remain committed to the continuous advancement of our products and services, and to providing our clients with data and technology that makes leveraging the power of podcast advertising both simple and effective,” said Daryl Battaglia, SVP Market Development & Strategy, Audience Research at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to collaborate with Signal Hill to provide the highest accuracy and reliability in demographic reporting in podcasting to date, which will further increase advertisers’ interest and confidence in podcasts as an effective and powerful advertising medium.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Triton Digital on this unique initiative to combine and amplify the value of census level and survey data,” said Jeff Vidler, President/Founder at Signal Hill Insights. “As a leader and innovator in the space, Triton is the perfect partner to bring these advanced insights to the buying community and help to further the growth of podcast advertising in the United States.”

Triton Digital will continue to evolve Demos+ with numerous enhancements in its development pipeline.

To learn more about Demos+, please view the Podcast Metrics Demos+ one sheet.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital ® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Signal Hill Insights

Signal Hill Insights is a media research consultancy, partnering with broadcasters, publishers and advertisers to tap new opportunities in audio. Taking a custom approach to audio research and analytics, Signal Hill’s clients include many of the industry’s leading podcast publishers and broadcasters, including SXM/Stitcher, NPR, CUMULUS/ Westwood One, Rogers Sports & Media and Pacific Content. Signal Hill Insights has deep expertise in conducting podcast surveys, being the first North American research firm to capture listening to individual podcasts in the Canadian Podcast Listener study, now entering its 5th year, with support from The Podcast Exchange (TPX).