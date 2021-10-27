impact.com Announces New Product Functionality for B2B SaaS Through Partnership With HubSpot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, impact.com, the global leading partnership management platform, announced an integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, which is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. This follows impact.com’s recent announcement highlighting the company’s significant growth in the first half of the year and notable integrations with BigCommerce and Shopify.

Through this partnership, HubSpot users can integrate with impact.com’s partnership management platform to quickly launch a partnership program, and track and attribute each partner's value as leads travel through the sales funnel. HubSpot users can now uncover how those partner touchpoints are interacting with other channels, discover new partners (e.g. consultants, educators, specialist publishers, and more), and automate payouts tied to smart, electronic contracts that only pay when a partner drives tangible business results.

“We are thrilled to offer our users an integration with impact.com, especially given the company’s strength in the B2B SaaS space,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Our customers turn to HubSpot for the best-in-class offerings, and we look for the same in our partners. impact.com has carved out a space in the market that allows for the establishment and execution of successful partnerships that drive high ROI, and we are excited to see how our users leverage these offerings to further their businesses.”

impact.com has experienced tremendous growth in the B2B SaaS market beyond just this new integration, as it was recently listed as G2’s #1 leader in the partner management software category. The company also had a large presence at SaaStr to showcase its product functionality, and has presented alongside other B2B SaaS clients such as Canva, who through partnership with impact.com, has increased revenue from its affiliate program by 615%. Their innovative program is receiving industry recognition, recently winning the “Most Effective Use of Affiliate Marketing” award at The Drum Digital Advertising Awards APAC.

These B2B SaaS companies, and others within impact.com’s customer portfolio, leverage impact.com’s digital contracts to quickly create contract terms that reward partners for driving results, like qualified opportunities, subscription upgrades, or signed deals. Additionally, partners can easily refer leads through a lead submission form on their partner dashboard that is integrated with a CRM. On the flipside, partners can see how their referrals are progressing through the sales funnel and surface what payouts to expect from converted leads.

Other benefits for B2B SaaS clients include:

Access to a resources section that contains training and enablement material such as one sheets, case studies, and other assets that will help partners generate business

Ability to schedule newsletters and distribute to all partners at once, or to any segments of their partner base, in order to encourage engagement

Enhanced reporting functionality with the “Funnel by Partner” report that shows how often each partner’s referred leads progress to each stage of the sales funnel

Navigation of educational and enablement courses created in LearnUpon, a leading learning management system (LMS) integrated with impact.com, directly from their impact.com dashboard

“As the B2B SaaS market becomes more competitive, companies need ways to cut through the noise and expand their user base as quickly as possible,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. “Partnerships are critical to growth but many B2B companies don’t know how to get started. With the trends towards open architecture and interoperability, we encourage SaaS companies large and small to find and integrate with complementary businesses that cater to a similar demographic. And especially when doing so also creates a better customer experience. Partnerships that just make sense and create value for the consumer always win, and we’re seeing a lot of success stories like this on the impact.com platform.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

