National Spectrum Consortium Launches PATHSS Task Group to Explore 5G Spectrum Sharing

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) launched the Partnering to Advance Trusted and Holistic Spectrum Solutions (PATHSS) Task Group. This industry group will collaborate with the Department of Defense to explore sharing solutions to make more mid-band spectrum available for commercial 5G, specifically in 3.1-3.45 GHz.

The group will provide a forum for industry and the Defense Department to exchange sensitive and classified information on current and projected military and commercial requirements in these bands. Together, the group will identify and develop use cases based on a shared understanding of federal and commercial needs.

“We are thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind industry and government collaboration and create a new model to drive spectrum sharing outcomes,” said Lizy Paul, NSC Chair. “PATHSS is explicitly designed to foster trust among stakeholders and provide the forum required to develop a shared understanding of varying technology and policy needs. PATHSS will ensure that future spectrum decisions will result in realistic, collaborative spectrum sharing implementations.”

“This group will make American innovators’ jobs easier,” said Brian Regan, Chair of the PATHSS Task Group and NSC Treasurer. “PATHSS will generate important insights informing 5G development and network vibrancy, and for essential solutions that will give our warfighters the edge they may need. It is an elegant collaboration that will keep the U.S. on the leading edge of spectrum-based technology development.”

PATTHS discussions will be open to any NSC member or approved member of the U.S. Government. A subset of the group, drawn from a wide range of stakeholders, will be given access to classified information to provide broad insight into DoD needs.

For more information or to join the group, visit NSC’s website: www.nationalspectrumconsortium.org/working-groups

