Ondas Holding and Subsidiary American Robotics, Announces Plans for a New Joint Headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless networks, drones and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. (“Ondas Networks”) and American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), announced today that it plans to move its headquarters to a new facility in Waltham, MA. Ondas Holdings and its subsidiary, American Robotics, will share the headquarters. American Robotics, previously based in Marlborough, MA, will maintain its office space in Marlborough for flight testing and remote operations. American Robotics will move business, operations and R&D functions to the new joint headquarters in Waverley Oaks Park, Waltham's premier destination for robotic business and the home to companies like Vecna Robotics and Veo Robotics. Ondas Holdings and American Robotics anticipate finalizing the move to the new space in early 2022.

The new 18,000-square-foot facility includes 6,000 square feet of flex lab space for the further development and expansion of American Robotics’ Scout System, the world’s first commercial drone with FAA approvals for fully-automated flight. This new office, combined with the Ondas Networks office in Sunnyvale, CA, provides Ondas Holdings and its subsidiaries unique access to talent and ecosystem partners in two highly regarded technology hubs.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Waltham will be a significant step for the future of American Robotics,” said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. “The new location’s proximity to Boston will enable our team to continue hiring the best minds in robotics and business. We look forward to growing our team and business in Waltham.”

The new office space will house up to 100 employees, enabling American Robotics to continue its massive growth efforts, having already increased full-time employees by 200 percent since January 2021. American Robotics’ headcount is expected to grow at a similar rate throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

“We are excited to establish this new office location for American Robotics and the holding company,” said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas. “Talent and ecosystem relationships are critical to Ondas’ success and growth plans and adding the Waltham location to our beachhead in Silicon Valley offers substantial benefits to scaling both Ondas Networks and American Robotics. We are well positioned to execute for our customers.”

