Vertice Oil Tools Expands its Leading-Edge Completions Portfolio with Acquisition of Gryphon Oilfield Solutions’ Assets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertice Oil Tools Inc. (“Vertice”), a leading provider of downhole completions technology, has acquired substantially all the completions assets of Gryphon Oilfield Solutions, LLC (“Gryphon”). This acquisition expands Vertice’s geographic footprint and enhances Vertice’s ability to provide its customers with innovative completions solutions.

Mohamed Saraya, CEO of Vertice, commented, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Gryphon’s completions business. Gryphon has developed a state-of-the-art suite of downhole technology that will augment Vertice’s existing product offering. The addition of Gryphon’s products marks an important step in our efforts to build a best-in-class completions company by providing tailored solutions for our customers.”

Vertice is backed by SCF Ventures, an early-stage investment vehicle within SCF Partners, focused on providing differentiated capital to emerging companies to develop new products and technologies in the energy services sector.

About Vertice Oil Tools

Headquartered in Stafford, TX, Vertice Oil Tools, Inc. is an oilfield products and services company specializing in downhole completions tools. Vertice’s proprietary Edge plug is a patented, “ball-less” frac plug, enabling operators to frac without pump-down fluid while providing a bypass contingency in the event of misfires or presets. In addition to its Edge plug, Vertice designs and manufactures several innovative products including V-Release re-frac liners, Hy-Form steel packers, Apex dissolvable casing floatation plugs, and Annex toe sleeves.

To learn more, visit www.verticeoiltools.com.

About Gryphon Oilfield Solutions

Gryphon Oilfield Solutions, LLC provided oilfield completions products and services in markets including the US, Canada, Middle East, and Kazakhstan. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Gryphon provided completions solutions to its clients since 2017, with products including Echo dissolvable plugs, Sureshift, Surejet, Surestack and Echo DC sleeves.

About SCF Partners

SCF Partners, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices also in Aberdeen, Singapore, and Calgary, is a private equity firm focused solely on building energy services, equipment, and technology companies. SCF has completed more than 400 energy services investments and helped build 17 public companies in its over 30-year history. SCF partners with operational management and assists with additional growth through acquisitions and geographic expansion initiatives to build leading companies across the globe.