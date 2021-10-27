Marqeta and Bill.com Partner to Power New Commercial Card Programs for Financial Institution Customers

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced today that the company is partnering with Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), to power new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com’s financial institution customers.

Marqeta supports some of the world’s leading innovators at scale by providing advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment solutions. Bill.com will expand its card payment capabilities through Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform, representing a significant new customer win for Marqeta and an innovative application of its platform in enterprise payments. This new partnership assists Bill.com’s business goals to digitize payments and streamline accounts payable workflows for financial institution customers.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to work with Bill.com to support new modern card issuing capabilities for their financial institution partners, helping their customers to streamline payments and process payments faster,” said Jason Gardner, Founder, and CEO of Marqeta. “Bill.com is addressing a huge gap in the market helping small and midsize businesses access much needed payment innovation. Our mission at Marqeta is to provide technology solutions to empower innovators to change the world, which we see Bill.com embodying closely.”

“We believe that our customers deserve innovation, which is why we’ve partnered with Marqeta and their flexible card issuing platform to deliver this new offering to serve our financial institution partners and their customers,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. “This helps us serve our customers with enhanced financial operations capabilities, enabling faster and easier payment offerings, so that they can focus on what they do best - running their business.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.