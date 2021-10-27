Five Leading Brands Selected by Customers for Their Outstanding Performance in Delivering on Customer Goals

ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gongos, Inc., a consultative agency focused on operationalizing customer centricity, today announced five winners of the 2021 Value Exchange (Vex) Awards. Recipients were selected via consumer research on 154 global brands for their exemplary commitment to delivering on the outcomes that matter most to customers, or Customer Performance Indicators (CPIs). The winners were revealed in this video presentation at the North American Customer Centricity Awards and Conference, hosted by Arcet Global.

The five winners were identified based on survey data of over 16,000 consumers analyzed through the predictive component of Gongos’ patent-pending Vex Model. The model calculates the importance of CPIs for any given brand which fuels a quantifiable link between delivering on customer goals and revenue growth. CPIs reflect the functional, emotional, and social goals that customers universally strive to achieve in their lives.

Increasingly, consumers want brands to view them as humans and acknowledge the real-life outcomes they want to achieve. The Vex Model gives consumers a stakeholder seat with brands—enabling corporations to deliver on customer needs while also driving revenue through Future Customer Value. As such, two winning brands were awarded for their performance across 14 CPIs; and three for their performance across the most important functional, emotional, and social CPIs as identified by consumers:

Peloton - Winner Overall CPI Performance

- Winner Overall CPI Performance John Deere - 1st Runner-Up Overall CPI Performance

- 1st Runner-Up Overall CPI Performance Warby Parker - Functional CPI Winner – “Gives me options”

- Functional CPI Winner – “Gives me options” Louis Vuitton - Emotional CPI Winner – “Makes me feel good”

- Emotional CPI Winner – “Makes me feel good” Cricket Wireless - Social CPI Winner – “Allows me to connect with others”

“We’re thrilled to see this unique mix of winning brands setting the standard for all brands across industries,” said Camille Nicita, president & CEO of Gongos. “These winners represent the best in class when it comes to delivering on the human-centered goals that matter most to customers and our data show that they stand to increase their revenue growth as a result.”

To learn more about CPIs, Gongos’ Value Exchange Model and Vex Reports, and to see if your brand is among the syndicate of brands analyzed in 2021, visit vex.gongos.com.

Based on researching 154 brands within the syndicate, Gongos offers Vex Reports and Advisory Hours as part of its subscription service. Findings within the brand-specific reports are based on Gongos’ Vex Model which uses predictive, prescriptive, and diagnostic tools to determine how brands can improve their revenue growth by focusing on top-priority CPIs.

Gongos, Inc. is a consultative agency whose mission is to reorient the relationship between customers and corporations to be mutually beneficial. Partnering with insights, analytics, marketing, strategy, and customer experience groups, Gongos operationalizes customer centricity by helping companies understand and activate on customer needs. Gongos was named a Forbes “Small Giant” in 2020; ranks #47 among the largest market research organizations in the U.S.; and partners with Fortune 500 clients across multiple industries including Coca-Cola, Mars Petcare, Kellogg’s, U.S. Bank, UnitedHealthcare and General Motors. For further insight into Gongos, visit gongos.com.