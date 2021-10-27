BAE Systems Awarded $478 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Systems Engineering and Integration Services

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year Systems Engineering and Integration Support Services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs office. (Photo: Business Wire)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year Systems Engineering and Integration Support Services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) office. The contract, worth up to $478 million, was awarded in September 2021.

“We are proud to continue providing full system-level lifecycle capabilities to SSP that will help advance their digital engineering strategy to ensure the readiness of the Navy’s strategic missions,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “BAE Systems brings extensive systems integration expertise to a wide range of defense initiatives that support two-legs of the nation’s nuclear triad.”

The SSP oversees the Strategic Weapons System and Attack Weapons System on-board current U.S. Ohio and U.K. Vanguard class submarines, as well as on future U.S. Columbia and U.K. Dreadnought class submarines.

As an independent weapon system integrator, BAE Systems uses model-based and digital engineering approaches that enable customers like the Navy to optimize cost, schedule, and performance for highly complex weapon systems. These formalized applications of modeling ensure relevant and timely engineering communication, approval, and fielding of equipment and support to the warfighter. BAE Systems’ applications support system requirements, design, analysis, verification, and validation activities beginning in the conceptual design phase and continuing throughout development and later lifecycle phases.