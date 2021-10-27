Viant Advances TV Ad Offerings Through iSpot Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and iSpot.tv, the leader in real-time TV ad measurement and attribution, today announced a partnership to advance Viant’s TV advertising offerings, integrating iSpot’s Unified Measurement solution into the Adelphic® advertising software. The integration is aimed at improving reach, frequency, and business outcome insights for Viant advertisers delivering over-the-top (OTT) and linear TV campaigns.

According to eMarketer, combined US ad spending on linear and connected TV (CTV) platforms will exceed $93 billion by 2025, from just under $80 billion in 2021.

“CTV represents a massive opportunity for advertisers who typically reach customers on linear platforms and want to extend the reach of their campaigns to the fast-growing CTV arena,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. “Our partnership with iSpot brings a leading, independent measurement company into the fold, empowering brands to identify opportunities for more effective reach and allowing for true cross-channel optimization and improved ROI.”

Leveraging the iSpot.tv integration, Viant’s brands and agencies can:

Utilize a real-time ad measurement offering that combines second-by-second ad viewership with verified impressions for linear and CTV inventory

Optimize campaigns in-flight based on incremental reach and the conversions delivered across screens and publishers

Analyze how cross-screen campaigns within the Adelphic DSP perform for specific target audiences

“The integration of iSpot’s Unified Measurement product into the Adelphic DSP is part of an initiative to bring independent measurement closer to the point of activation so brands can move from insight to action quickly on the platform of their choice,” said Robert Bareuther, SVP Business Development, iSpot.

About iSpot

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution. The company’s always-on platform measures the business impact and brand impact of TV advertising and offers fast, accurate and actionable information that empowers brands to justify and optimize TV and video investments. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD and streaming environments. iSpot’s Ace Metrix product measures brand perceptions for TV and video creatives using rapid qualitative panels, and its market-leading attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business outcomes. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for both networks and brands. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.