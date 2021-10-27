Sparkfly Powers Del Taco Restaurants’ Del Yeah! Rewards Program With Unmatched Middleware Technology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning customer engagement solutions company that connects marketing leaders with real-time consumer behavior, was named the middleware solution provider to power the technology behind Del Taco Restaurants’ (NASDAQ: TACO) newly-launched loyalty program, Del Yeah! Rewards. Del Taco is the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., and operating in 16 states with approximately 600 establishments.

Sparkfly’s point-of-sale integration and middleware technology serve as a critical component of the program, providing upgrades to existing loyalty offerings while connecting those systems to normalize a real-time data capture process. The company’s technology also enables the facilitation of a seamless in-store and mobile POS transaction, and ultimately, the redemption of the users’ rewards. Through Del Yeah! Rewards, customers can earn more free food and level up in a new tiered system.

“Everything we do at Del Taco is designed to exceed expectations with our guests, and that is why we’ve put the time and effort into making our loyalty and rewards program, and new Del Yeah! Rewards App, so unique and worthy of our valued customers’ time,” said Del Taco’s Vice President of Marketing Technology Erin Levzow. “Sparkfly enables us to better connect with our customers in a way that meets our long-term goals and satisfies the demands of our loyal users.”

“It is an incredible honor to be able to work with Del Taco and help create an extraordinary user experience for their loyal customers,” said Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. “Sparkfly’s end goal is always to bring a heightened level of sophistication to the work we do for today’s digitally-savvy brands. I am looking forward to seeing the growth and success of the Del Yeah! Reward program for years to come.”

Sparkfly’s middleware technology was built to address costly friction points between internal systems and innovations, empowering brands to be more innovative and less IT-dependent by modernizing legacy systems. The technology allows brands to use their existing third-party platforms and applications, distribution channels and other integrations to innovate and prepare for continued growth.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is an offer management solutions company that helps marketers maximize customer acquisition and loyalty programs by connecting real-time customer behavior with online and in-store sales. Our platform allows merchants to dynamically create and manage offer campaigns, distribute single-use coupons across all digital and physical marketing channels, and measure effectiveness in real-time. Innovative QSRs and retailers such as Chipotle, &pizza, and Great Clips leverage Sparkfly’s technology for frictionless connectivity between marketing technologies and POS systems. For the first time ever, merchants have real-time insight into offer redemption, ROI on marketing campaigns and media spend, sales attribution and customer purchase intelligence. Ultimately, we empower brands to understand and engage customers on an individual basis by modernizing existing retail systems with agile, real-time marketing technology. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.