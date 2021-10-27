BizCap Secures $8 Million in Debt Financing to Support AlterG’s Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002), a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced it has successfully structured and secured $8 million in growth financing for its repeat client, AlterG, the creator of the Anti-Gravity Treadmill. This financing will be used to pay-off existing debt with the remaining proceeds available to accelerate growth initiatives and working capital purposes, including new product development and expansion into new markets, as well as broadened adoption in rehabilitation and elite athletics.

“When it came time to seek new sources of capital to finance our growth initiatives, we naturally re-engaged with our trusted advisor BizCap, who previously delivered on their mandate to secure a debt facility with the best cost of capital along with the most intelligent, customized structure for AlterG,” said Charles Remsberg, chief executive officer of AlterG. “Their process of understanding our business model and strategic plan was meticulous, and again resulted in an excellent selection of a capital provider who, together with BizCap, executed on a perfect fit solution.”

AlterG first engaged BizCap in 2017, when identifying the best financing solution to support their refinancing objectives proved challenging. BizCap then successfully secured significant interest from multiple capital providers in its extensive portfolio of finance partners, ultimately enabling AlterG to finance the rapid growth of their business.

“We were thrilled to get the call from Charles to again put our time-tested model to work,” said Chuck Doyle, president and CEO of BizCap. “AlterG’s innovations in equipment designed for physical rehabilitation and elite athletic training have significant extendibility into new markets and product lines, and by applying our proven methodology, we again secured the optimum capital partner who is confident in and already supporting AlterG’s vision and growth trajectory.”

About BizCap

BizCap® is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

About AlterG

AlterG® develops gravity-defying, transformative technology to empower and inspire people to achieve their physical aspirations. Our patented Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology redefines what’s possible in rehabilitation and athletic training by augmenting physical deficits and increasing mobility to improve orthopedic rehabilitation, the management of neurological and chronic conditions, active aging, and athletic endeavor. AlterG products are found in thousands of leading sports and physical rehabilitation facilities worldwide.