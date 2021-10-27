Rockwell Automation and The Pyure Company Engage in Strategic Agreement to Help Provide Cleaner Air and Combat COVID-19

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, and The Pyure Company, announced today a five-year strategic agreement that will allow the companies to work together to provide solutions to improve indoor air quality and fight the spread of COVID-19. Pyure is a world-leading and innovative air purifying technology company that designs and manufactures ultraviolet-based commercial air purifiers. Pyure’s solutions kill more than 99% of the most common indoor pathogens including the COVID-19 virus, according to the company.

As the pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to become more resilient, agile, and sustainable, Pyure has integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and knowledge capture solutions from Rockwell’s FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, providing a single solution to collect, aggregate, and securely access industrial operations data. As a result, Pyure’s customers will now have the ability to access real-time data indicating how Pyure is protecting their environments, while integrating data and control into their building management strategy.

The joint technology assets will allow customers to compare indoor and outdoor conditions to choose the best strategy for their building and industrial processes. Customers will also be able to manage their Pyure systems from a single location and integrate their own devices into a common gateway, dashboard, and mobile app platform, giving them the ability to remotely troubleshoot and receive system service. Pyure anticipates that eventually, the trending and optimization data made possible by this partnership will be used in settings where air quality data must be recorded for reporting.

“ As a global leader in industrial automation, Rockwell is proud to provide companies like Pyure with solutions that maximize operational efficiencies and deliver predictive and augmented maintenance advantages,” said Rockwell’s Jason Adams, vice president of information software and solutions, Americas. “ With the COVID-19 virus remaining a top health concern around the world, we at Rockwell look forward to providing products and software that allow Pyure and its customers to access their data faster and easier.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About The Pyure Company

Inspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure’s commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely sanitize indoor air and surfaces too – creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For over 15 years, The Pyure Company has been helping customers protect their health, improve wellness, and reduce industrial by-products while eliminating viruses, bacteria, VOCs. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Pyure is privately held. For more information, visit www.pyure.com.