Vonage and Etisalat Digital Announce Strategic Partnership, Offering Customised CPaaS solutions Across the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Etisalat Digital, the business unit of Etisalat, driving digital transformation by enabling organisations to become smarter through the use of technology.

With this partnership, Etisalat Digital will drive a more contextual and personalised experience for its business customers, offering reliable and customisable communications APIs (Application Programming Interface) powered by Vonage, to organisations in the healthcare, retail, e-commerce, logistics and transportation, automotive, education, and government sectors.

The Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) brings both power and flexibility to businesses through the integration of multiple channels, including messaging, voice, and video communications solutions − into their applications, products, and workflows to enhance employee productivity and customer engagement at scale and drive better business outcomes.

“Etisalat Digital has always been in the forefront of bringing the best global practices to the region through advanced solutions and partnering with industry-leading players. We are proud to be a Vonage strategic partner and offer our UAE customers access to the Vonage Communications Platform to enable them to enhance business productivity and customer engagement,” said Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat.

"The pandemic has led to a significant change in how business is done and accelerated digital transformation for organisations around the globe,” said Guillaume Calot, Global Vice President, API Partners at Vonage. “Businesses must rely on technology to build disruptive solutions that provide virtual connections and remote delivery of services to meet customer expectations and citizen demand, and we’re excited to be working with Etisalat Digital to empower its customers to do just that."

Vonage APIs make it easy for businesses to build solutions to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the centre of many notable transformational projects in the Middle East. The Vonage partnership with Etisalat Digital will be instrumental in delivering the best customer experience to businesses looking to revamp their customer engagement journey.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

About Etisalat Digital

Etisalat Digital is the business unit of Etisalat driving digital transformation by enabling enterprises and governments to become smarter through the use of the latest technologies like Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Omnichannel, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data & Analytics. Etisalat Digital brings together the best industry digital experts, assets and platforms with a unique service and operating model. From its offices in UAE and KSA, Etisalat Digital provides end-to-end digital vertical propositions to enable smarter developments, education, healthcare, transportation and a smarter economy. It has a successful track-record in delivering large digital projects and solutions by providing comprehensive services in consultancy, business modeling, solutions design, program management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support and operation services.