NHOA to Supply Over 400MWh of Energy Storage Capacity in Taiwan

NHOA (NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce that TCC (TWSE: 1101), a pre-eminent Asian industrial group – NHOA’s majority shareholder – leading the development of renewable energy and energy storage capacity in the region, has selected NHOA as technology supplier for boosting its green engagement with two landmark energy storage projects in Taiwan.

The two systems, for an aggregate capacity of c.160MW/420MWh, to be located at TCC SuAo cement plant and HePing industrial park, will be owned and operated by TCC Group to deliver ancillary services to the Taiwanese grid. This is expected to be the most important large-scale energy storage project performing the new range of frequency support services introduced by the transmission system operator Taiwan Power Corporation.

The systems will be part of one of the most advanced and challenging ancillary service schemes worldwide, overlapping different services such as frequency regulation and load-shifting, thanks to NHOA’s unique core technologies and intellectual property, including notably its “Prophet” Energy Management System.

Nelson Chang, Chairman of TCC and NHOA, said, “In the wake of COP26, the future of our world depends on actions on green energy and carbon reduction. And green energy depends on storage. This is a great example of effective and proactive cooperation between Europe and Asia to deploy large scale energy storage systems to support energy carbon reduction.”

“These are NHOA’s first large-scale systems in Asia and add to the recent Australian project confirming the pre-eminence of our technology in Asia Pacific, a region which represents now almost 50% of our 1.3GWh of projects under development globally, and the backbone of our 2022 and 2023 results,” commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group.

“We are grateful and proud to work with TCC in the implementation of these landmark projects, contributing to position Taiwan at the forefront of the energy transition in Asia,” commented Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy and NHOA Group General Manager.

The projects in SuAo and HePing will be developed by NHOA’s Global Business Line Storage, operating through NHOA Energy S.r.l. and its global subsidiaries, which are actively working to support power systems worldwide towards the transition to renewable energy. The projects will be delivered by NHOA as technology supplier on a turn-key basis, and construction is scheduled for delivery of c. 110MWh in SuAo by the end of 2022 and c. 310MWh in HePing by Q3 2023.

NHOA also informs that the “Q3 Trading and Operational Update” announced on 23 July 2021 in the context of the Masterplan10x will be released on the date hereof after markets close. The “Q3 Trading and Operational Update”, together with the SuAo and HePing projects, will be illustrated in the investor conference call scheduled on 28 October 2021 at 8:00am CET. Dial-in details and presentation will be available on the corporate website nhoa.energy and the “Q3 Trading and Operational Update” will be available in the “Investors” page in section “Regulatory Information”.

