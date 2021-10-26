Cozzini Bros. and Povinelli Cutlery and Sharpening Services, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cozzini Bros., Inc., the leading cutlery sharpening and exchange services company in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Povinelli Cutlery and Sharpening Services, Inc., the leading cutlery and sharpening services company in Western New York. The joint company will operate under the Cozzini Bros. name.

Povinelli Cutlery, based in Cheektowaga, New York, was started in 1890 and has been providing exceptional cutlery sharpening services to local businesses for four generations. Povinelli Cutlery is owned and operated by its fourth-generation President, Paul Povinelli. Paul will join Cozzini as Area Manager for Western, New York, initially overseeing activity in the greater Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets.

“Joining forces with Povinelli Cutlery in Western New York is another in a long line of successful partnerships with exceptional cutlery service companies throughout the United States for Cozzini” said Ed Finnegan, CEO of Cozzini Bros. “Povinelli is the premier company in our industry servicing Western New York, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Paul and his team. This combination is particularly noteworthy in that it marks Cozzini’s first significant partnership investment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and signals the resumption of our focus on finding great partners. The combination also provides us with additional delivery capacity to support our growing sales team in the Northeast.”

“Povinelli Cutlery is thrilled to partner with Cozzini Bros.,” noted Paul Povinelli, President of Povinelli Cutlery. “Povinelli’s success over the years has resulted from our intense focus on the needs of our customers. Cozzini shares this focus. As a larger company, Cozzini has made investments in technology, including state of the art sharpening, driver routing and customer invoicing technology, that is the envy of our industry. I am excited to be joining the largest, most sophisticated sharpening company in the U.S. while keeping our employees close in Buffalo. My ancestors would be proud to see the progression of the Povinelli Cutlery business from its humble origins.”

About Cozzini Bros.

Cozzini Bros, Inc. is the largest commercial knife sharpening company in the country, serving independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other foodservice institutions across the country. The company provides knife exchange, various ancillary services and kitchen supplies to over 60,000 customers nationwide. Established in 1905, Cozzini Bros. is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.