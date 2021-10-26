EVgo and GM Energize New EV Fast Chargers at Regency Centers in Arvada, Colorado

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced today the opening of a new EV charging station comprised of six new EVgo public direct current fast chargers (DCFC) at Lloyd King Center, located at 6350 Sheridan Boulevard in Arvada, Colorado.

Today, there are 86 EVgo chargers in the state of Colorado, including 39 Level 2 and 47 DCFC chargers. Four of the new EVgo public fast chargers are high powered 350 kW, capable of delivering approximately 180 miles in 15 minutes and two of the new chargers are 100 kW, capable of delivering approximately 90 miles in 15 minutes.* Through EVgo’s 100% renewable-powered network, the new fast chargers will provide zero emission charging to EV drivers and support Colorado’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) targets, reducing pollution and accelerating the transition to clean transportation. The state of Colorado has long been a leader in its commitment to EV adoption, establishing the Charge Ahead Colorado funding program in 2013, which encourages development of EV charging stations across the state.

“The Polis-Primavera administration is committed to doing our part to enhance clean air efforts and save drivers money by expanding EV adoption statewide,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “EVgo’s new fast charging station at Lloyd King Center adds momentum behind expanding the state’s accessible EV charging infrastructure and will help accelerate the adoption of EVs statewide. As the proud driver of an EV, I know how frustrating it can be to need a charging station but be unable to find one; we are thrilled to bring greater charging accessibility to communities across our state.”

“EVgo is building fast charging stalls across the country, and we recognize that making Electric for All a reality takes great partners like the ones that made this new station in Arvada possible,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer of EVgo. “Colorado is a critical and fast-growing market for electric vehicles, and EVgo is thrilled to keep expanding our network to help accelerate the transition to e-mobility and even cleaner Rocky Mountain air for all Coloradans.”

“Regency Centers is happy to provide EVgo fast chargers as an amenity to our tenants and their customers across 11 of our retail properties,” said Mark Peternell, VP of Sustainability at Regency Centers. “Regency Centers believes in being a good steward and leader in sustainability, and helping accelerate EV adoption through this partnership is another way for us to put words into practice.”

“The city of Arvada is thrilled to be a part of this collaboration between such great organizations. These new EV fast chargers will help further advance Colorado’s electrification and climate goals and expand valuable access to public charging for residents and travelers alike,” says Marc Williams, Mayor of Arvada.

“The opening of another EVgo charging station in Colorado builds upon GM and EVgo’s effort to accelerate charging infrastructure build out by adding more than 2,700 DC fast charging stations. Along with all the Ultium-ready chargers at EVgo stations, GM customers can leverage charging capabilities up to 350-kilowatts,” said Alex Keros, Lead Architect, EV Infrastructure at General Motors. “We are excited to partner with EVgo to expand charging access here in the Rocky Mountain State and across the country.”

"EVgo is a great partner for our Charge Ahead Colorado and EV Plazas programs," said Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office Executive Director. "Each of these sites represents progress toward our goal of a robust network of fast-charging infrastructure in the metro area and throughout the state---and also helps deliver on the Polis administration's commitment to taking bold action on climate and improving air quality."

The new EVgo chargers were unveiled today, October 26th, as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lloyd King Center, hosted by Dianne Primavera, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado, alongside Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer of EVgo, Alex Keros, Lead Architect, EV Infrastructure at General Motors , Mark Peternell, VP of Sustainability at Regency Centers, Marc Williams, Mayor of Arvada, Megan Gilman, Colorado PUC Commissioner, Will Toor, Executive Director of Colorado Energy Office and Adrienne Benavidez, Colorado State Representative.

* Actual charging speeds depend on the capability of the vehicle.

