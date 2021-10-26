Windstream Wholesale Federal Brings Unique Fiber Builds to More U.S. Military Bases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale Federal, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, announced today that it is building fiber connections that will bring diverse, high-bandwidth DWDM services to a number of U.S. military installations. The builds will be lit by the company’s state-of-the-art Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

The new fiber connections include pathways to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, completed earlier this year, as well as to the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard, both of which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“ The Windstream Wholesale network continues to expand to meet the growing data transport needs of our government customers,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “ These new fiber builds to U.S. military bases will provide the federal government with vendor diversity, more competitive bids, and customized solutions featuring significantly greater bandwidth, including our market-leading 400 Gigabit services. We are bringing the Windstream Wholesale Fast and Flexible approach to our government agencies.”

Windstream Wholesale Federal currently provides fiber network connections to a number of U.S military installations, including Scott Air Force Base, Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, Fort Knox, and Fort Campbell.

Account executives from Windstream’s federal government services team will attend TechNet Cyber 2021, a forum for military, industry and academia to discuss cybersecurity. Representatives will be available at Booth 2039 during the Oct. 27-28 event at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.