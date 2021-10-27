Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Selects HPE GreenLake to Modernize its Mission-Critical Infrastructure for SAP/4 HANA and Drive Future Growth

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its advanced SAP S/4 HANA mission-critical environment to improve performance, accelerate digitization, reduce transaction processing and gain better insights from improved analytics. ONGC, which boasts one of the largest SAP implementations in the world, chose to host the SAP S/4 HANA workloads on the HPE GreenLake platform in ONGC data centers, due to strategic compliance, performance, and security priorities.

ONGC is a leading energy supplier in India that contributes an estimated 71% the nation’s domestic oil and gas production. To continue its commitment to national production while meeting new regulatory requirements and security protocols, ONGC recognized the need to modernize its SAP workloads to be flexible and scale up or down based on new demands and allow it to digitize more applications, improve analytics and eliminate critical data loss. ONGC was looking for a pay-per-use model that could be implemented quickly without any impact on security and availability. In addition, they wanted to be able to accomplish their digital transformation project quickly with minimal upfront investment.

“At ONGC, we are driving improved process efficiency through information consolidation without compromising data security,” said H.P Singh, Chief Information Officer at ONGC. “HPE has been a trusted partner for a number of years, and through its strong partnership with SAP, we knew they had a deep understanding of our requirements. HPE GreenLake enables us to manage edge-to-cloud data from one platform and retain our mission-critical infrastructure within our own data centers, maintaining the best levels of security, which is crucial to our business.”

As an existing HPE customer, ONGC already had firsthand experience of the simplicity, ease and agility of the HPE GreenLake cloud services for its storage environment, and therefore also selected the HPE GreenLake platform to deliver a scalable, secure, cloud service for its mission-critical SAP S/4 HANA infrastructure and underlying network environment. ONGC decided to run HPE Superdome Flex on the HPE GreenLake platform because it can process more data in real-time, speed up analytics and maintain fault-tolerant operations with in-memory computing, resulting in superior performance for SAP S/4 HANA workloads. The expanded HPE GreenLake agreement also supports a new deployment of Aruba networking solutions to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity and reduce network latency. As a result, ONGC’s full edge-to-cloud infrastructure for the SAP environment is now running on the HPE GreenLake platform.

HPE GreenLake delivers the simplicity, ease and agility of the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The model ensures a 30% buffer capacity available on-premises to scale up and down as the business demands, meaning more flexibility for ONGC as it makes a full IT refresh. HPE GreenLake Central also gives ONGC a dashboard to monitor and plan daily IT use and spend, to avoid any hidden costs.

“Customers are increasingly choosing the HPE GreenLake platform to obtain the best cloud experience for their industry-critical workloads, because it gives them the security and control of keeping and managing their apps and data wherever they want,” said Som Satsangi, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “Because our HPE GreenLake cloud services run on HPE technology solutions which have been perfectly tuned to run these different workloads, we can also deliver market-leading performance.”

HPE Pointnext Services worked with ONGC to build and implement a clear roadmap for the current and future refresh, without compromising on the fault-tolerant nature and security aspects of its technology environment.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation. The HPE GreenLake platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for analytics, bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake business is rapidly growing with over $5.2 billion USD in total contract value and 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has about 1,200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

