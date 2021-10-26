Ameresco Announces completion of renewable energy project on Bank of America Chandler Campus.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of a comprehensive solar PV installation for the Bank of America corporate campus in Chandler, AZ. The campus is now home to nearly 10,000 solar modules that will offset approximately 60% of the electricity demands of the campus annually.

The solar installations include arrays on building rooftops and covered carports, providing shade for employee and visitor parking spaces. It also includes Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, a solar-powered ATM and solar powered benches throughout the campus that employees and visitors can use to charge personal devices such as smart phones and tablets.

“In 2019, Bank of America reached Carbon Neutrality through efforts like this project. While it is a good start, we aim to be Net Zero before 2050,” said Mark O’Grady, Real Estate Portfolio Management Executive at Bank of America. “Not only is it one of the largest ‘behind the meter’ solar projects west of Ohio, but it also gives our employees something they’ve been asking for, great covered parking spaces.”

“We are so honored to have implemented this project for the employees and stakeholders of the Bank of America Chandler campus,” said Bob Georgeoff, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “By investing in renewable energy technologies to offset on-site usage, Bank of America is making progress toward their goals for carbon reduction while providing meaningful change for clean energy advancement in the community.”

This collaborative partnership will result in a reduction of almost 5,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions annually which represents the equivalent capability of 5,000 acres of US forests each year.

Project construction began in November 2020 and was completed in August 2021.

