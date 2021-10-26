Novum Underwriting Partners Selects Sure MGA Enterprise by Insurity to Rapidly Onboard New Programs

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Novum Underwriting Partners has implemented Sure MGA Enterprise by Insurity for its new Lumber Pro program. Through its recent acquisition of Instec, Insurity provides market-leading software for insurance programs and complex commercial insurance. This selection enables Novum, a specialty MGA and wholesale brokerage, to provide their customers with enhanced specialty commercial insurance programs.

While the program business is highly profitable, many P&C carriers compete annually to retain each risk group. The need to move quickly is accelerating as new risks – such as cyber, shared economy, and the gig economy – dynamically emerge and create a need for coverage. Insurity’s Sure MGA Enterprise addresses these unique needs of the program business and enables MGAs to rapidly onboard new programs.

After evaluating a wide range of systems, Novum chose Sure MGA Enterprise because of Insurity’s breadth of experience across relevant classes of business, ability to help automate regulatory compliance, and out-of-the-box bureau content. These features enable Novum to rate, quote, and issue policies faster than competitors.

“ Once we had our carrier lined up, we needed a system that was fast, efficient, and could get us up and running quickly,” said Don Sellars, President at Novum Underwriting Partners. “ Insurity’s software provided us with that. Their out-of-the-box bureau content and knowledge of the program space made sure we could hit the ground running with the content we needed.”

The project launched in the fall of 2020 and wrapped up in spring of 2021, enabling Novum to enter a new lumber market with Sure MGA Enterprise in less than a year. The implementation consisted of three lines of business over ten states.

“ Time and time again, Insurity delivers on its core promises of empowering insurance organizations to capitalize on new opportunities quickly,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ While the program business is highly competitive, Insurity enables Novum to accelerate growth among new and emerging businesses with our intuitive program software.”

With the project complete, Novum plans to implement additional programs and expand its relationship with Insurity.

To learn more about how Sure MGA Enterprise can benefit your business, please reach out to Laura Krause, Laura.Krause@insurity.com.

