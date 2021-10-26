Keysight to Install Rooftop Solar Array in Penang, Malaysia

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the installation of a rooftop solar array at the company’s largest site, located in Penang, Malaysia, with completion estimated for Spring 2022.

Keysight is committed to achieving net zero emissions in company operations by the end of fiscal year 2040, in alignment with the Paris Agreement's preferred goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“One of Keysight’s top priorities is mitigating the impacts of climate change and leaving a healthier planet for future generations. Social responsibility is one of the key values of the Keysight Leadership Model and is at the core of our DNA,” said Alicia Benson, global director of Keysight’s Workplace Solutions. “This solar installation project is an example of our commitment to a low carbon future, and proof that we are making steady progress toward achieving our goals.”

Covering the rooftops of all eight buildings at the Bayan Lepas site in Penang, Malaysia, this is the largest solar power generation system for Keysight globally and the largest industry rooftop PV system in Penang. It is a 5.8 megawatt (MW) peak solar installation, creating approximately 7.9 million kWh of energy annually, which is more than 16 percent of the total current annual energy consumption at the site. It will reduce the equivalent of approximately 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the first year and more than 95,000 metric tons over 20 years.

“Despite the challenges of the recent pandemic, we have continued to make progress on this project and many other initiatives towards our CSR objectives. We remain steadfast in our commitment to building a better planet and supporting local communities where we operate,” said Gooi Soon Chai, Keysight senior vice president and president of Keysight Malaysia and Singapore. “As a leading industry player in Malaysia for the past 50 years, we are also extremely proud to contribute to Malaysia’s 2050 carbon neutral goal as outlined in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan. We welcome and support the shift to more sustainable economic practices in countries worldwide.”

