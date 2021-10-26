Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners with ReviewPro to Offer Guest Feedback Management Solution to Member Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. & BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) has selected ReviewPro, a Shiji Group brand, to offer its member hotels a unique guest feedback management solution, which includes Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Guest Satisfaction Surveys (GSS).

“As hotel demand rebounds and staffing challenges remain, hotels must remain hyper-focused on their guest feedback data to ensure they continue delivering exceptional guest experiences and identify areas for improvement,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “We believe ReviewPro presents a unique offering for our members, by collecting and analyzing guest feedback and informing data-driven decisions that improve the guest experience, which ultimately increases bookings and revenue. ReviewPro allows our member hotels to achieve these goals while delivering exceptional value as a piece of their technology stack.”

After evaluating numerous providers, Curator selected ReviewPro as a preferred partner due to its outstanding technology, global footprint, a commitment to development and client support, and preferred pricing plan.

“We are thrilled to offer Curator Hotel & Resort Collection members an opportunity to improve guest experience and their operations, and to continue to enhance their technology systems,” said Michael Kessler, CEO of ReviewPro. “We look forward to being part of Curator’s growth and success.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About ReviewPro

ReviewPro, part of the Shiji Group, is the world leader of Guest Intelligence solutions, with more than 60,000 establishments in 150 countries. ReviewPro’s Global Review Index™ (GRI), the industry-standard online reputation score, is based on review data collected from 175+ OTAs and review sites in 45+ languages. The company’s cloud-based Guest Experience Improvement Suite includes Online Reputation Management, Guest Satisfaction Surveys, and Auto Case Management. ReviewPro also provides an AI-driven innovative Guest Experience Automation™ product to automate guest experience management for hotels. These tools and processes enable clients to prioritize operational and service improvements to deliver better guest experiences and increase guest satisfaction, online rankings, and revenue. More information at https://www.reviewpro.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.