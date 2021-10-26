Environmental Marine Frontrunner GoodFuels and Renewable Energy Group are Leading the Way to a More Sustainable Future

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodFuels, the world-leading supplier of sustainable marine biofuels, and global producer and supplier of renewable fuels Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) (REG) have entered a long-term agreement for the supply and development of sustainable marine biofuel solutions for the global shipping industry.

With REG’s expertise in biofuels and GoodFuels’ pioneering strengths, both companies are playing an important role in enabling the decarbonization efforts for shipping companies.

This announcement reinforces GoodFuels’ mission to become the favored green fuel supplier for all shipping segments, and ambition to scale up the production of advanced marine biofuels in the right way using sustainable feedstocks.

For REG, the agreement is a clear signal of the company’s mission to enable a cleaner world and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. REG biofuels are making a real impact in the market today by offering solutions for many transportation sectors, including marine.

Bart Hellings, Chief Operating Officer at GoodFuels, said: “At GoodFuels, we collaborate with impact-driven partners to advance sustainable shipping with our instant decarbonization solution. Our sustainable marine biofuels are in a prime position to deliver on immediate-term climate goals, and are one of the only options available on the market today. We have been closely working with REG for several years, and we foresee a great future together in accelerating the energy transition within shipping.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Raymond Richie, Vice President and Managing Director, International Business at REG, said: “We’re committed to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization movement by working with GoodFuels to adopt and develop sustainable marine biofuels. Our biofuels are making real carbon reduction happen today and do not require users to make significant changes or technology purchases. We look forward to continuing our great partnership with GoodFuels.”

GoodFuels and REG will continue to expand the development and delivery of advanced biofuels for the international shipping industry.

Notes to editors

About GoodFuels

GoodFuels is a Netherlands based global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers, integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels’ proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments and end clients. GoodFuels is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D and production of truly sustainable fuels for the transport segments for which biofuels is one of the best or only viable long-term alternative. Learn more about GoodFuels at www.goodfuels.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

