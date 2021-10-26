Stallergenes Greer and Aptar Pharma announce partnership to develop novel connected device for allergen immunotherapy treatment delivery

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), today announced that the company has entered into an exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, for the development of the first of its kind connected device and companion mobile app for patients undergoing Stallergenes Greer’s AIT treatments with sublingual solutions.

“This exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma demonstrates the intensification of Stallergenes Greer’s investments in innovation to provide a large range of precise personalised allergen immunotherapy options adapted to the individual needs and lifestyle of patients. Stallergenes Greer is well advanced on its digital transformation journey and will continue to develop its e-health offering for the benefit of all stakeholders,” stated Dominique Pezziardi, General manager France, Belgium and Luxembourg, Global Head of Pricing and Market Access.

Non-adherence to an AIT schedule and premature discontinuation of treatment remain a challenge in AIT management. This innovative, easy-to-use connected device will contribute to improving dose compliance and adherence, thus optimising treatment outcomes.

The development work is being undertaken by Aptar Pharma’s Digital Health group, which has capabilities and expertise in device and software development. The product will leverage Aptar Pharma’s Cohero platform, which will be tailored specifically for this use.

“We are pleased to combine Aptar Pharma’s Digital Health ecosystem with Stallergenes Greer’s knowledge and leading position in AIT to further improve the treatment journey of patients who suffer from allergies,” said Sai Shankar, Vice President, Global Digital Healthcare Systems, Aptar Pharma.

The newly developed connected device should be available in France in 2022 and will be progressively rolled-out in Stallergenes Greer’s markets.

This innovation further illustrates Stallergenes Greer’s commitment to build on precision medicine and personalised healthcare which cater to the needs of both patients and the medical community.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER LTD

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com

ABOUT APTAR PHARMA

Aptar Pharma is part of Aptar Group Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.