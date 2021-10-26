Helbiz Kitchen Announces Partnership with Sanpellegrino Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership between its food preparation and delivery service, Helbiz Kitchen and Sanpellegrino Group, a leading producer of mineral water, non-alcoholic aperitifs, drinks and iced teas in Italy and known for the quality of its products worldwide. Through this collaboration, S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna products will be available to order through the Helbiz Kitchen service.

As the largest international ghost kitchen, Helbiz Kitchen has revolutionized the food ordering experience through its high-quality dishes available for delivery throughout Italy. The service currently enables customers to choose from six different styles of cuisine in one order and one transaction and must be placed through the Helbiz app. Orders are available 7 days a week from 11:00am until 11:00pm CET. This partnership with Sanpellegrino Group further underscores Helbiz Kitchen’s commitment to offering the highest quality products to its customers.

"We are proud to partner with the internationally renowned Sanpellegrino Group, who needs no introduction,” said Rossella Di Dio, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen. “S. Pellegrino represents excellence, elegance and style, and reflects the same attention to detail, which Helbiz Kitchen's culinary experience is based on."

"Helbiz Kitchen is transforming the food delivery service, making it both a social and cultural phenomenon," said Giacomo Giacani, Marketing Manager of Sanpellegrino Group. "We support Helbiz Kitchen with enthusiasm and are thrilled to be involved in this initiative."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Bibite Sanpellegrino are international brands belonging to the Sanpellegrino Group, which is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries, these products represent qualitative excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret the Italian style in the world as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is a reference company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and beverages. As a producer of mineral waters, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary asset, for people and for the planet, working with passion and responsibility in order to guarantee a quality future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.