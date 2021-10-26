NICE Teams Up with Emmy Award Winner Eugene Levy to Present the Next Generation of Customer Experience with CXone in New Global Campaign

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced its new innovative global campaign, featuring Emmy award winner, co-creator and star of hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Eugene Levy. The campaign promotes CXone as the only true next-gen cloud CX platform with the notion, “When it Comes to CX, Almost is Not Good Enough” – and is embodied by Levy through a series of humorous videos and ads. For more information, click here.

“Consumers today expect nothing less than a completely fluent experience, and it is our goal to inspire organizations to see the full picture and make sure they choose a smart digital cloud platform that allows them to provide next-gen experiences to their next-gen consumers. Eugene’s humor, flawless comedic timing and delivery were just what we were looking for to convey our message, and we are thrilled to have such an incredible talent supporting the NICE CXone brand,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “Eugene brings to life the oftentimes frustrating outcome of using the wrong, or almost good tools in a fun and engaging way that we believe will draw attention to the importance of choosing the right CX platform, as well as inspire businesses to focus on creating extraordinary customer experiences.”

The campaign delivers four key messages that highlight the service and delivery functionality that NICE CXone provides:

Discovering the power of artificial intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction

Managing next-level experiences with a complete suite of next-gen applications

Navigating the needs of today’s next-gen customer with cloud-native ease

Delivering effortless customer experiences with a digitally fluent platform

“It was a pleasure to work with the NICE team on this campaign and to learn how CXone can assist organizations in providing the next generation of customer experience to their consumers,” Levy said. “I am hopeful that a little humor can help highlight the ways in which almost is not good enough when it comes to the customer service consumers deserve and how CXone can help.”

“When it comes to customer experience, it’s clear almost truly is not good enough,” Jarman said. “As customer expectations have risen, quick, easy, and intuitive experiences have become a given for them. Requiring businesses to expand beyond the boundaries of the contact center – just meeting expectations isn’t enough. Our goal with this campaign is to showcase how NICE CXone creates a next-gen experience required for today’s next-gen consumer, and to highlight how businesses need to engage and interact with their customers on all touchpoints.”

