BigBear, LLC, a BigBear.ai Subsidiary, Awarded Contract to Develop Force Element Tracking & Identity Platform Utilizing MARS AI/ML Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that BigBear, LLC, a BigBear.ai company, has been awarded a one-year contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency (“DIA”).

Under the contract, BigBear.ai will incorporate its Machine Assisted Rapid Repository Services (“MARS”) solution into the DIA’s existing framework to enable automated, dynamic tracking of foreign military forces in and out of garrison. The custom solution, which includes BigBear.ai’s proprietary Observe (data collection) and Orient (AI/ML) modules, will pinpoint the right data sources and employ analytics and automation to resolve, fix, track, record, and visualize the most likely identity of an unknown deployed force compared to existing Order of Battle (“OB”) records.

Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled that BigBear.ai’s Observe and Orient-powered MARS solution was chosen to provide AI-powered decision support to our Nation’s warfighters. The confidence placed in our solutions to deliver critical decision dominance technology on the modern battlefield is a great endorsement of how our technologies allow our customers to know and shape their world.”

BigBear.ai’s solutions will bring to bear a dynamic OB capability for the MARS analysts and key DIA decision makers by leveraging DIA, Intelligence Community, open source, and commercial data sources and applying robust data engineering pipelines, proven scalable technologies, automation, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) techniques. BigBear.ai’s solutions will be integrated with Janes Intara’s open-source intelligence in order to facilitate the connection, standardization and contextualization of data.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.