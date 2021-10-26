FinancialForce Collaborates with Huron on Rapid Implementation and Enablement of FinancialForce PSA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced Huron, a global consultancy, as a new implementation partner. As a key FinancialForce implementation partner, Huron will help clients realize the impact from running a digital business by deploying FinancialForce’s Professional Services Cloud, an award-winning professional services automation (PSA) solution, with a focus on enterprise customers.

Huron has been an active Salesforce implementation partner since 2011, helping enterprises grow into more efficient, effective and profitable organizations. Huron is now actively training consultants from their Salesforce team on FinancialForce Professional Services Cloud, enabling organizations to do even more by keeping projects on time, customers happy, and reports up to date. With FinancialForce, Huron can offer its Salesforce clients one seamless solution to manage the entire opportunity-to-renewal process.

“Organizations are being forced to rethink how they engage with their customers and reassess how they get work done due to disruptions and uncertainties in today’s economic environment,” said B.G. Weiss, managing director at Huron. “Adding FinancialForce to our growing partner network will help our clients better serve their customers by connecting sales, finance and service delivery.”

Huron joins a growing number of diverse implementation partners in FinancialForce’s partner network. As part of the partner network, Huron has access to implementation tools and training materials to stay current on the latest FinancialForce product releases. In addition, Huron brings its own domain experience, having worked closely with global companies to build modern, cloud-based enterprises on the Salesforce platform.

“Our partnership with Huron comes at an exciting time in FinancialForce’s trajectory as we are seeing tremendous momentum across the Enterprise segment. It’s essential that we have a joint go-to-market strategy with leading partners like Huron as we forge deeper into the enterprise space,” said Aaron Koenderman, Vice President, Global Partner Strategy at FinancialForce.“ Huron has deep resources, specialized staff and a dedicated team to help our customers maximize their operational effectiveness through our PSA product offering. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Huron to the FinancialForce partner network.”

Today’s announcement builds on the significant success FinancialForce has achieved through its partner network, which encompasses more than 50 consulting partners around the globe.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA by G2.