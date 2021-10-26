ASK Corporation to Distribute Blaize Products in Japan

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, and ASK Corporation of Tokyo today announced an agreement under which ASK will distribute Blaize products serving industrial, security, enterprise and consumer markets in Japan.

"We are intrigued by the possibilities afforded by the Blaize GSP architecture based low latency, high performance inference processing solutions to enable edge AI applications across a wide range of industries,” said Kazuhiko Muto, President of ASK Corporation. “Blaize is a great fit with our philosophy of providing customers a one-stop support for modules and systems, with an emphasis on quality control and customer service.”

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with ASK as we expand our presence in the industrial PC, embedded applications, manufacturing and security and surveillance markets in Japan,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO, Blaize, Inc. “ASK is a great fit to introduce the Blaize product portfolio to these markets bringing value-added capabilities to their customers.”

Blaize is delivering AI computing hardware and software products built to overcome today’s unmet requirements for compute and productization of AI applications at the edge. Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer platforms coupled with the Blaize AI Studio and Picasso software, provide the industry’s first end-to-end AI productization solution for the edge.

Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

About ASK Corporation

ASK Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading distributor providing products, services and solutions to consumer, commercial, and professional users of IT peripherals, mobile electronics, high-end audio, enterprise computing solutions, and professional videography equipment. Providing real solutions to real market needs as a trusted "full service" partner, ASK Corporation, since its inception in 1997, differentiates itself with an unwavering commitment and dedication to provide end-to-end services to vendor suppliers, channel resellers, and end-users - from pre-sales market research to customer-centric technical support - with the goal to establish and grow vendor brands with years of industry segment market knowledge, exceptional array of accessible channel partners, productive and relationship-minded sales force, and innovative marketing strategies. ASK Corporation partners with a multitude of top-tier technology vendors primarily based in the U.S., Europe, and Taiwan.

