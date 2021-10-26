CrowdStrike and AWS Deepen Relationship to Provide Fortified Protection Against Ransomware Attacks and Identity-Based Threats

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced new features to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform that work with services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that further protect customers from growing ransomware threats and increasingly complex cyber attacks. The new expanded features provide joint customers with comprehensive visibility, dynamic scale, automation and flexibility to better prevent, detect and respond to threats in the cloud and across endpoints.

“Embattled security teams have turned to the cloud to protect their dynamic work environments from sophisticated cyber actors, implementing solutions that are scalable, automated and easily deployable. However, they must consider how their applications communicate with each other and devise an effective strategy to ensure connectivity between the cloud and the rest of their security stack,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “The CrowdStrike Falcon platform unifies cloud security posture management together with breach protection for cloud workloads and containers on AWS and hybrid cloud environments in a single platform, providing end-to-end visibility and protection that optimizes cloud resources and ensures applications are defended against advanced threats.”

The new expanded features include:

Ransomware protection and recovery: The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery to provide AWS customers protection and recovery from ransomware incidents and minimize impact to productivity. CrowdStrike ® Cloud Security Assessment delivers actionable insights into security misconfigurations and deviations from recommended cloud security architectures to help clients prevent, detect and recover from breaches, while CloudEndure helps customers restore their applications within minutes, minimizing business disruption.

CrowdStrike was also recently highlighted as an AWS Well-Architected Framework Management and Governance Lens Partner. The M&G Lens provides prescriptive guidance on key concepts and best practices for optimizing management and governance across AWS environments.

