Golden Gate Capital Partners With Founder and CEO Robert Peterson on Recapitalization of All My Sons Moving & Storage

SAN FRANCISCO & CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Gate Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, and All My Sons Moving & Storage Founder and CEO, Robert Peterson, today announced the recapitalization of All My Sons, a leading provider of premier moving and storage services. Mr. Peterson will continue to lead the Company from its headquarters in Carrollton, TX and will remain a significant shareholder. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, All My Sons is a family-owned business with nearly 30 years of moving experience. Operating 75 locations across 29 states, the Company is primarily focused on local moves with professional and efficient moving services designed to meet a wide range of customer needs. All My Sons’ business model is differentiated by an industry-leading technology platform that drives lead generation, safety and operational efficiencies and enables the Company to provide a highly personalized customer experience.

Mr. Peterson said, “ Thanks to our dedicated team and a successful partnership with Sterling Investment Partners, All My Sons has continued its rapid growth over the past decade, establishing itself as the most effective and efficient provider of moving and storage services in the United States. With proven success partnering with founder-led companies, Golden Gate Capital is the perfect partner to help accelerate our growth and evolve our best-in-class customer experience. We look forward to working with the Golden Gate Capital team as we capture the opportunities ahead.”

Mike Montgomery, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital, said, “ We are thrilled to partner with Robert and the All My Sons team. They have built a market-leading platform, underpinned by proprietary systems and processes that deliver an unparalleled customer experience. With clear leadership in the 54 markets it serves, All My Sons is well-positioned to continue to gain share in a highly fragmented market as it stays true to its mission of moving customers safely, comfortably and confidently. We are excited to help the Company execute on the many opportunities ahead.”

Neale Attenborough, Operating Partner at Golden Gate Capital, commented, “ We have deep respect for Robert and his long-tenured leadership team. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to constant innovation, they have built a tremendous operation with significant growth opportunities, including new market entry and expansion into adjacent categories. We look forward to leveraging our expertise partnering with strong, founder-led businesses as we support the next era of All My Sons’ growth.”

Charles Santoro, Managing Partner and Founder at Sterling Investment Partners, added, “ We are proud of our partnership with Robert and his outstanding team, which has well positioned the Company to continue its strong momentum. We are confident that the Company has a very bright future and will continue to thrive in partnership with Golden Gate Capital.”

Ropes & Gray LLP and Nob Hill Law Group P.C. served as legal advisors to Golden Gate Capital. Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal advisor and William Blair & Company LLC served as lead financial advisor to All My Sons. Piper Sandler Companies and Harris Williams LLC also served as advisors to the Company.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

For nearly 30 years, All My Sons Moving & Storage has built a solid reputation earning the trust of their customers. The company offers full-service moving for customers and businesses locally and across state lines. First rate services include, in addition to moving, quilt-pad wrapping of furniture and disassembly and reassembly of the same, packing, and unpacking.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable multi-unit consumer investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Tidal Wave Auto Spa, The Learning Experience, and Mavis Express Tire Services. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 180 transactions, representing $19.4 billion in gross transaction value. www.sterlinglp.com