Standard Chartered Bank Renews LEDA Sponsorship as Catalyst Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Chartered (“Bank”) has renewed its partnership with Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), a national non-profit organization that aims to achieve a diverse leadership pipeline and effectuate change, for a period of two years.

As a Catalyst Partner, the Bank will donate USD $250,000 to LEDA over the next two years and support LEDA’s robust programming through a variety of activities, which range from mentorship, financial education training to job skills development.

Since the launch of the partnership, the Bank has engaged over 220 LEDA Scholars and Career Fellows through various skills development activities. Senior executives also advised students, particularly young women who have aspirations to become leaders in industries that are traditionally male dominated, on leadership skills at the annual Career Institute to support their ambitions.

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with LEDA to support young people from underrepresented communities through education,” said Steven Cranwell, CEO of Standard Chartered Americas. “Partnering with an organization like LEDA to address equity gaps in higher education is a crucial step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable country and improving representation at the highest levels of business and society.”

The Bank has worked closely with LEDA through participation at its annual Career Institute and Finance Career Skills Series. This year, Standard Chartered will also partake in LEDA’s pilot Career Coaching program.

“LEDA is thrilled to continue this transformative partnership with Standard Chartered,” said Ilana Goldman, Board Chair of LEDA. “We are tremendously grateful for Standard Chartered’s leadership and commitment to LEDA as we seek to advance career opportunities for our nation's future leaders."

This partnership is part of Standard Chartered’s Futuremakers program, a global initiative that tackles inequality, empowers disadvantaged youth and promotes greater economic inclusion around the world. The Americas’ Futuremakers programs include a partnership with the City College of New York’s Zahn Innovation Center to support gender diversity in the technology sector and a collaboration with Upwardly Global to help immigrants and refugees develop cross-cultural competencies and communication skills and secure employment in the US.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Our history in the US dates back to 1902, and we are currently present in eight locations throughout the Americas. Our Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and select corporates and plays a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions, please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About LEDA

Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) empowers a community of exceptional young leaders from under-resourced backgrounds by supporting their higher education and professional success in order to create a more inclusive and equitable country. LEDA’s vision is an inclusive and equitable America where leadership reflects, celebrates, and supports diverse perspectives.

LEDA’s programs comprise a longitudinal initiative designed to aid students in their efforts to access the leadership pipeline. LEDA provides students with the tools necessary to succeed in college, in their careers and beyond. This program trajectory includes the LEDA Scholars Program, LEDA Career and Alumni Services, and LEDA Policy Project.

Please visit our website or follow LEDA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.