Alida Brings Deeper AI, Analytics, and CXM Integrations to Fall 2021 Product Release

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a visionary leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today delivered its Fall 2021 product release. Alida brings new capabilities in customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), product experience (PX), and brand experience (BX). New product features include AI-driven text analytics and dashboards, improvement to administrative tasks for Alida Touchpoint users, and easier integration into 100s of third party customer systems. Alida also introduced a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) solution that enables organizations to change their DE&I program from an afterthought to a core practice valued across the enterprise.

“Today’s release builds on our market-leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) products and services,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering at Alida. “No other platform combines such a powerful and feature-rich set of solutions to collect, unlock, and act on customer and employee insights. With Alida’s DE&I offering, organizations can now truly uncover employee sentiment and manage DE&I programs that have impact.”

The Fall 2021 product release enhancements include:

Deeper understanding of customer perception with AI-infused text analytics and dashboards

Categorize perceptions into taxonomies based on key recurring themes by analyzing external survey data and unstructured data from open-ended survey responses

Design experiences that drive loyalty by identifying drivers of customer sentiment at a granular level (example: service, ambience, location or product level)

Embed customer insights into decision making through one easy-to-customize and easy-to-share dashboard

Gain greater admin control over access permissions of team members

Modify variable field weighting to reflect targeted demographics

Enrich sentiment analysis by importing external data sets via .csv uploads

Deliver holistic product, customer, brand, and employee experiences with diverse perspectives from both employees and customers

Alida DE&I is an end-to-end solution that allows organizations to manage their DE&I initiatives effectively.

Alida DE&I helps organizations probe deeper into employee sentiment and also ensures that customers’ voices are being represented early on in the product design process.

Understand the company’s baseline, collect feedback from a group of invested customers and employees, implement changes using guidance templates, and monitor and measure progress of the DE&I initiatives.

Improved respondent and admin experience for Alida Touchpoint users

Collect the right feedback at the right time by creating experiences that inspire customers to share feedback

Seamlessly integrate with digital assets through a new step-by-step deployment workflow, tooltips, and embedded documentation

Balance between the sample size needed and minimal customer interruptions by assigning distribution quotas to limit the number of responses, by program and distribution channel

Zero-touch automation & streamlined workflows to close-the-loop on customer feedback

Integrate with customer systems like CRMs, ERPs, customer loyalty management systems and many more

Update client systems of record, automate responses and reduce time to value by using our UI-driven, custom actions feature to achieve zero-touch automated workflows

Streamline admin experience of Event-Driven Surveys with default time options like “within the last x days” to create rules that scale and stay relevant over time

Curated integrations to enhance customer intelligence, boost engagement, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty

Automatically trigger customer surveys on closure of Salesforce cases to acquire contextual feedback by integrating with Salesforce Case Management

Send, track, and manage a myriad of rewards to boost recurring participation in surveys and online studies using our Rybbon integration (Coming Soon).

Ingest Salesforce Surveys responses into the Alida platform, perform text analytics, and visualize insights in customizable dashboards

Robust set of APIs to help stakeholders benefit from the data managed in the Alida platform

Enrich customer records in a CRM platform with sentiment data collected in Alida Surveys

Collect contextual feedback on customer experiences by triggering an Alida Event Driven Survey in response to specific events such as a bad review, an online purchase or to understand customer effort score post new software purchase

Keep Profile Variable values in Alida Sparq always up-to-date with fresh customer data

