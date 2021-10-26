Vidyard Launches Sales Feed Digital Media Network for a New Generation of Sellers

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, today announced the launch of Sales Feed, a digital media network dedicated to serving a new generation of sellers with the latest sales tips, news, and entertainment. Sales Feed is producing a wide range of original online shows, podcasts, video series, music, comedy, and entertainment along with daily sales tips and a weekly newsletter – all created with one person in mind: the B2B sales professional.
Powered by a community of sales professionals and enthusiasts, Sales Feed is committed to helping sellers sharpen their skills, stay ahead of the competition, and enjoy a well-deserved laugh after a long day of cold calling and hot rejection.
“While there’s a great deal of content available for sales leaders, there’s very little being created for frontline B2B sellers who are hustling every day to hit their quotas,” said Tyler Lessard, head of the Sales Feed network. “We’ve founded Sales Feed to help B2B sellers lead a better life in sales through content and media they can better relate to. From our original shows and sales shorts to music and other ‘sellertainment,’ we’re delivering content in fresh new formats that better align with how the new generation of sellers wants to engage.”
The Sales Feed media network launches today with a variety of new original shows, including:
- Full Funnel: A weekly sales news show featuring The Startup Hypeman, Rajiv Nathan, covering three topical areas in under 10 minutes. Episodes 1-6 are now available.
- Sales People: Vidyard’s Tyler Lessard explores how B2B sellers can put the ‘people’ back in sales in a digital-first business world. Episode 1 is available now.
- Sales Stuff Explained: Answers to everything you’ve wondered about sales, from how teams are structured to deep dives on complex topics like revenue intelligence. Coming this November.
- That’s How it All Began: A podcast and video series from Andrew Davis, exploring the biggest names in business and how they got their start. Episode 1 is now available.
- Sales Tech Talks: Sales Feed’s Will Aitken tests and reviews some of the hottest sales tools to show how they really work, and if they’re worth your time. Episode 1 is available now.
- Tales from the Field Podcast: Amy Volas, one of the top voices in sales, discusses real-world experiences from B2B sellers with a focus on what they learned while overcoming their greatest sales fails. The weekly podcast launches this November.
- Beats to Sell To - Lofi Hip Hop Radio: An always-live lofi hip hop radio channel featuring curated music to make common sales tasks more enjoyable. Now live on the Sales Feed YouTube channel.
- The Sales Feed Newsletter: Bringing the best-of-the-best from across the Sales Feed network, along with tips and insights from the broader sales community, direct to your inbox every week. Sign up for the Sales Feed newsletter today.
Sales Feed has no subscriptions fees, is free of any advertising to distract from the experience, and is available on LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and SalesFeedMedia.com.
