Vidyard Launches Sales Feed Digital Media Network for a New Generation of Sellers

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, today announced the launch of Sales Feed, a digital media network dedicated to serving a new generation of sellers with the latest sales tips, news, and entertainment. Sales Feed is producing a wide range of original online shows, podcasts, video series, music, comedy, and entertainment along with daily sales tips and a weekly newsletter – all created with one person in mind: the B2B sales professional.

Powered by a community of sales professionals and enthusiasts, Sales Feed is committed to helping sellers sharpen their skills, stay ahead of the competition, and enjoy a well-deserved laugh after a long day of cold calling and hot rejection.

“ While there’s a great deal of content available for sales leaders, there’s very little being created for frontline B2B sellers who are hustling every day to hit their quotas,” said Tyler Lessard, head of the Sales Feed network. “ We’ve founded Sales Feed to help B2B sellers lead a better life in sales through content and media they can better relate to. From our original shows and sales shorts to music and other ‘sellertainment,’ we’re delivering content in fresh new formats that better align with how the new generation of sellers wants to engage.”

The Sales Feed media network launches today with a variety of new original shows, including:

Sales Feed has no subscriptions fees, is free of any advertising to distract from the experience, and is available on LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and SalesFeedMedia.com.

About Vidyard

Vidyard helps businesses and professionals connect with their audiences in a whole new way through engaging, personalized, and measurable video experiences. Through its global video hosting and analytics platform, Vidyard empowers companies like LinkedIn, Zycus, League, Stanley Black & Decker, and others to transform their approach to marketing, sales, and corporate communications. Vidyard helps any business professional create and share custom videos to deliver their message in a more personal and impactful way through its free and pro tools. Thousands of businesses and millions of people around the world rely on Vidyard for their video needs. Sign up for Vidyard for free: https://www.vidyard.com/free.