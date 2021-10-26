Maximus Awarded $323M Contract for Expanded Role to Modernize and Support Transformation of SEC’s EDGAR System

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) worth $323 million. Under the 10-year contract, Maximus will expand its existing Enterprise EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval) System Support Services to encompass the entire EDGAR system. The contract was awarded using the SEC OneIT IDIQ.

The contract award expands the scope of work Maximus currently holds to include enterprise IT infrastructure, modernization, digital transformation, agile software development, and cybersecurity services for EDGAR.

Under this contract award, Maximus will also continue to deliver comprehensive EDGAR application and ancillary system operations and maintenance as well as filer support.

Maximus received the award as the incumbent through its acquisition of Attain, a longtime SEC partner, earlier this year.

“This contract with the SEC is further validation of the work that has been performed and we look forward to helping the SEC meet their critical mission objectives including protecting investors while maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager of Maximus Federal. “At Maximus, our focus is aimed at helping agencies achieve their IT modernization and digital transformation goals. We look forward to working alongside the SEC to conceptualize the future state of EDGAR.”

The SEC’s EDGAR system performs automated collection, validation, indexing, acceptance, and forwarding of submissions by companies and others who are required by law to file forms with the agency.

