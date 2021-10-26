Sofinnova Partners Congratulates Portfolio Company DNA Script for the Success of Its €142M ($165M) Oversubscribed Series C Fundraise

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced today that its portfolio company DNA Script has raised €142 million ($165 million) in a Series C financing led by top global investors, bringing the total amount raised to date by the company to €236 million ($280 million). DNA Script is a pioneer in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) and DNA printing on demand. The new funds will be used to accelerate expansion and commercialization of the company’s revolutionary SYNTAX Platform and broaden the portfolio of products powered by EDS.

DNA Script is a leader in enzymatic DNA synthesis and has developed a revolutionary platform that provides in-house DNA printing using a sustainable process that eliminates the use of toxic organic chemicals. The company’s ground-breaking approach to DNA printing significantly shortens wait times by enabling labs of all sizes to take full control of their DNA printing needs from the comfort of their own facilities – like having a home printer. No longer having to rely on third-party providers, researchers gain unprecedented control and autonomy, ultimately helping to accelerate innovation.

Joško Bobanović, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: “As the first institutional investor in DNA Script, it is incredibly gratifying to have been part of the growth and evolution of the company from the start. This milestone confirms our early conviction in the strength of the team and the magnitude of their vision to revolutionize a well-established chemical technology by applying biotechnology. The overwhelming interest from the global community further affirms our long-standing belief in the uniqueness and potential of the company’s technology to fundamentally change how DNA is synthesized by mimicking nature, while remaining entirely sustainable.”

Thomas Ybert, co-founder and CEO of DNA Script, said: “Sofinnova Partners was our first institutional investor and a strong believer in our vision from the beginning. Their hands-on role throughout critical early-stage financing rounds, and as an active member of our Board of Directors, has been instrumental in enabling us to rapidly scale to become a global operation and attract top notch investors from all over the world.”

The Sofinnova Industrial Biotech strategy is part of Sofinnova’s multi-fund investment platform that covers the entire life sciences value chain. It is a highly-targeted strategy that seeks to invest in start-ups that are addressing global sustainability issues in food, agricultural, chemicals and materials markets.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com