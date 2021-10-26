Spire Orthopedic Partners Announces Alliance with Renowned Spine Practice

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Orthopedic Partners (Spire), a growing management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine surgeons, announced today a partnership with Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists (CTNB), a leading surgical practice dedicated to comprehensive spinal disorder management located in Danbury, Conn.

“We are honored to partner with the renowned physicians and team at Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists,” said Tim Corvino, M.D., CEO of Spire. “We look forward to building a strong partnership that further positions this practice for long-term success in an evolving healthcare landscape and gives physicians an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded peers in their continual pursuit of providing the very best patient care possible.”

Founded in 2005, CTNB is a leading provider of comprehensive, evidence-based medical and surgical management of spinal disorders. The practice is staffed by board-certified, fellowship-trained spine surgeons and well-informed, professional team members that offer the latest in high-quality operative and non-operative treatments. In addition, CTNB is an affiliate of The Spine Center at Danbury Hospital.

“We have thrived for nearly 20 years because our high-caliber physicians and talented support staff provide our patients with an exceptional, concierge-like care experience that results in excellent clinical outcomes,” said David Kramer, M.D., a partner and orthopedic surgeon at CTNB. “By partnering with Spire, we can build on our strong track record by ensuring patients and their local physician-led care teams remain at the center of all care decisions.”

Spire’s partnership with CTNB – the third this year – reflects the company’s growth and increasing success in offering leading orthopedic and spine surgeons a majority physician-owned platform for growth, collaboration and clinical innovation.

“This partnership is the ideal opportunity for our practice to continue our success and tap into new resources,” said David Bomback, M.D., a partner and orthopedic surgeon at CTNB. “We hold high standards of care, prioritize patient communication and encourage a culture of physician collegiality. Our team is eager to dive into exploring our future growth opportunities, together.”

Through this partnership, Spire will now be able to expand its reach into Danbury, Conn., while CTNB will gain new clinical and growth opportunities from the Spire infrastructure and capital.

Spire launched in 2019 with an initial founding practice, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) of Greenwich, Conn., and has since partnered with two additional practices, Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset and Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (OAM). The company continues to seek new team members and physician partners across the country.

About Spire Orthopedic Partners

Spire Orthopedic Partners is a growing national partnership of orthopedic practices that provides the support, capital and operational resources physicians need to grow thriving practices for the future. As a management services organization, Spire provides the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level, so physicians can focus their efforts on what matters most – patient care. Rooted in the 100-plus-year legacy of its founding partners, the network spans the Northeast with 50 physicians, 450 employees and 10 locations from Connecticut to New York. For more information, visit www.spireortho.com.

About Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists

Founded in 2003, Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists (CTNB) is a surgical practice dedicated to the comprehensive spinal disorder management. Staffed by board-certified, fellowship-trained spine surgeons and well-informed, professional staff, CTNB offers the latest, high-quality operative and non-operative treatment of cervical and lumbar disc herniation, spinal fractures and deformities, spinal tumors and infections, degenerative conditions of the spine, and more. CTNB is dedicated to providing each patient with comprehensive educational resources and great customer service. For more information, please visit www.ctneckandback.com.