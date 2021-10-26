Caliber to Acquire 17 Collision Repair Centers from AutoNation

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caliber is pleased to announce that it will acquire up to 17 collision repair centers from AutoNation during the fourth quarter 2021. The transaction includes a long-term agreement for AutoNation to refer collision customers to those centers and for Caliber to continue to purchase parts from AutoNation. After years of many successful auto dealership transactions, Caliber Collision has a proven record of fostering long-lasting relationships with dealerships from coast-to-coast. “We are proud to team with AutoNation and welcome over 220 new teammates to the Caliber family as part of executing our growth strategy,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders.

Since the beginning of 2020 and following the AutoNation transaction, Caliber will have added more than 275 centers. Caliber, with its family of brands – including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass – is one of the nation’s leading automotive service providers and the largest collision service provider in the US with almost 1,400 locations in 39 states. Through a combination of acquisitions and building new centers, Caliber expects its growth to continue into 2022 and beyond.

With significant growth through acquisitions and new center construction, Caliber also invests in its team members. “We want to ensure that our teammates, who are inspired to serve and proudly live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, are provided exceptional training and development opportunities to reach their full potential,” said Sanders.

Caliber also lives its purpose by investing in Restoring You™ initiatives, specifically focused on supporting the communities it serves. This is just part of what sets Caliber ahead of other automotive service experiences.

Over the last 10 years, Caliber restored and gifted more than 500 vehicles to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and others in need of reliable transportation through a partnership with NABC Recycled Rides®. Last year, Caliber also gifted vehicles to medical workers and medical support staff working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Made donations totaling more than $6 million to the American Heart Association to fight heart disease and stroke. Additionally, Caliber and the AHA trained Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates in hands-only CPR, a practice that saves lives in our communities and within Caliber.

Made donations of more than 27 million meals to 80+ local food banks in the U.S. 2021 marked Caliber's 10th annual food drive addressing childhood hunger and specifically providing meals to children who lose subsidized school meals during the summer.

Providing ongoing training and professional growth opportunities. Caliber invests in its teammates by providing industry-leading training, such as I-CAR and ASE certifications, safe work environments, state-of-the-art equipment and leadership development programs. Furthermore, Caliber offers a robust, comprehensive benefits package with health benefits, paid time off, a company-sponsored retirement plan (401(k)), free mental and financial wellness programs and more, all on day-one of joining the Caliber team.

To learn more about how Caliber is impacting and restoring local communities, please visit caliber.com/why-caliber/restoring-you.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to almost 1,400 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, one of the nation's largest auto collision repair providers across 39 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers,” an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives—every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at caliber.com.