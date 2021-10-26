Voyce Announces Language Interpretation App Availability in Epic App Orchard Marketplace

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyce today announced the integration and availability of the Voyce app with Epic, enabling access to the same live, remote language interpretation services Voyce provides to thousands of healthcare providers and patients nationwide. Available in the Epic App Orchard, the Voyce app is now ready to help provide an interpretation solution to hospitals, health systems, and providers that use Epic, ensuring language is not a barrier to care.

Making the Voyce app available in the Epic App Orchard gives medical staff on-demand access to language interpreters and makes way for a fundamental shift in how they communicate with patients when the same primary language is not spoken by both parties. The functionality of the session being documented into the EHR means the non-English speaking patient’s language interpretation history is automatically recorded without additional time and effort needed.

Medical professionals are able to directly launch the Voyce app during the patient visit and introduce a live interpreter to facilitate the conversation.

“While language interpreter services have been around for decades in healthcare, never has it been so easy and convenient for a medical provider to access one,” said Voyce CEO, Andrew Royce. “With Voyce’s integration with Epic, we are taking a giant leap forward to ensuring greater accessibility services and equity for vulnerable patient populations.”

Voyce technology enables access to live, on-demand professional medical interpreters, often in less than 20 seconds. All interpreters have undergone a 60-hour medical training certification, including HIPAA compliance, and offer access to 238 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language (ASL). Building a language interpreter session history into a patient’s record helps providers improve compliance with regulations in the U.S. outlined in Section 1557 of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Voyce

Voyce is a technology driven company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Voyce’s professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 238 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day, providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at voyceglobal.com.