SCAN Adds CareMore to 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Networks in Arizona and Nevada

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCAN Health Plan is expanding its relationship with CareMore Health and adding its providers to its Medicare Advantage plan networks in Arizona and Nevada. As a result, SCAN members in the two states will gain access to 3,350 CareMore providers when SCAN launches in Arizona and Nevada on January 1, 2022.

SCAN currently provides access to CareMore’s provider network to members in California.

“We look forward to building on our existing relationship with CareMore Health as we bring quality care and comprehensive coverage to Medicare beneficiaries in Arizona and Nevada,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN’s mission is to keep older adults healthy and independent and we’re proud to align with CareMore, an organization that shares our commitment to serving the health needs of older adults.”

For more than twenty-five years, CareMore’s patient-centered model has delivered highly-coordinated, integrated care to help every member achieve optimal health outcomes, including those with chronic conditions like COPD, diabetes and congestive heart failure. The model also includes programs to address important issues like food inequity, mental health and other aging-specific concerns.

“CareMore consistently demonstrates better clinical outcomes for complex care patients when compared to other Medicare providers,” said Dr. Andrew Aronson, chief medical officer for CareMore. “Overall, our programs result in fewer hospital admissions, lower inpatient lengths of stay, and fewer acute readmissions.”

SCAN Health Plan is a division of SCAN Group. The expansion into Nevada and Arizona—the first time SCAN has expanded its reach beyond the Golden State and into two new markets simultaneously—is a key element of SCAN’s major growth and diversification initiatives. The not-for-profit recently announced several new business initiatives, including Welcome Health, a start-up geriatric primary care medical group that will treat older adults through a combination of virtual and in-home visits, and Healthcare in Action, a new medical group that will provide healthcare and other services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

SCAN also recently announced a series of strategic investments in outside companies that share its mission to support healthier aging.

Members can enroll in one of SCAN’s health plans with CareMore Health for calendar year 2022 starting on October 1, 2021. Other provider groups are also available in SCAN’s network.

About SCAN Group

SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 220,000 members in California. Beginning January 1, 2022, SCAN Desert Health Plan and SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will provide Medicare Advantage coverage to people in Arizona and Nevada, respectively. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

About CareMore Health

CareMore Health is a physician-founded, physician-led integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of teamwork to treat the whole person. Through a focus on prevention and highly coordinated care, its clinical model and designed-for-purpose approach to managing chronic disease proactively addresses the medical, social and personal health needs of its patients, resulting in clinical outcomes above the national average and ultimately, healthier people and communities. Over the past nine years, CareMore has expanded from one state to ten. And today, the CareMore delivery system provides care for enrollees in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC. To learn more about CareMore, go to www.caremore.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @caremorehealth.