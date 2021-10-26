Disguise Expands Hasbro/eOne Partnership Into Latin America and Australia/New Zealand

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., today announced an amendment to its licensing agreement with Hasbro/eOne, expanding their international rights into countries in Latin America as well as Australia and New Zealand.

In a partnership that commenced at the start of this year, Disguise is designing, marketing, manufacturing and distributing costumes and costume accessories in these territories for the first time. This includes costume and dress up staples such as Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Hasbro Gaming and eOne evergreens PJ Masks and Peppa Pig as well as Ricky Zoom. In addition, Disguise has been extended with a multi-year agreement in North America to remain the costume licensee of PJ Masks, a top license the company has held since 2016.

With newly recruited in-house staff and distribution partners in LATAM, as well as distribution partnerships with Headstart and Party Australia in Australia, Disguise anticipates solid growth in these territories with the strong line up of brands that Hasbro has to offer.

“We look forward to bringing these power house brands from Hasbro/eOne to Latin America and Oceania. Our long-standing partnership with Hasbro/eOne continues to grow and as a company we are prepared for this rapid trajectory into new territories. Our commitment to quality and our ability to design to regional market needs and price points has given us an edge allowing Disguise a full force global expansion,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “PJ Masks has been very valuable to the Disguise pre-school portfolio and we are pleased to continue to lean into this line for 2022 and beyond.”

Disguise’s Hasbro/eOne line of Halloween costumes and accessories will be available at retail in Latin American countries, Australia and New Zealand in 2021. PJ Masks costumes are in store and online NOW.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.