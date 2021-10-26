Poll Everywhere Partners With Webex by Cisco to Deliver Seamless In-App Audience Response Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poll Everywhere, the world's first real-time audience response technology accessible on any device, today announced its partnership with Webex™ by Cisco to integrate its technology into the Webex platform. This partnership, also announced today during the WebexOne virtual event, will give Webex’s base of more than 600 million users new capabilities for live engagement during meetings. Poll Everywhere is now an embedded app available directly within Webex.

“We’re in a period of significant change as enterprises navigate the so-called Great Resignation and consider how to re-architect their work environments for the future of the workforce. A seamless, accessible integration turns spectators into participants. It’s how employers will rise to this challenge,” said Jeff Vyduna, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Poll Everywhere. “We’re excited to be partnered with Webex to help make a new standard of hybrid work not just possible but engaging, inclusive, and above all, authentic.”

The confluence of the normalization of hybrid and fully remote work models and growing calls for inclusivity and flexibility from employers has created a more pressing need for systems of virtual team engagement and feedback than ever before. A recent report by Morgan Stanley cites that nearly 70% of big U.S. companies are adopting a flexible work model. The pandemic was the impetus for companies everywhere to adopt virtual meeting technology to continue operations in the midst of remote work orders. However, as once-temporary measures become the permanent future of enterprise operations, new SaaS solutions are needed to support engagement and connection among remote workforces.

The Poll Everywhere embedded app within Webex gives users the ability to seamlessly integrate engagement and feedback activities into their existing content and workflows, saving time and effort for both meeting presenters and participants while also protecting user data. Furthermore, the activities users create within Poll Everywhere for Webex are fully functional and can be reused, modified, and analyzed in depth when presenters log in to their accounts.

“Today’s hybrid work environment increases the need for streamlined experiences across multiple businesses apps,” said Anurag Dhingra, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Webex. “With Poll Everywhere available as an Embedded App within Webex, users can now readily discover and integrate new capabilities into their meetings and collaboration experience.”

For more information on how to use the Poll Everywhere for Webex integration, visit https://www.polleverywhere.com/app/webex, and download the Poll Everywhere for Webex app at https://apphub.webex.com/.

