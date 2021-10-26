Iteris Awarded $1.46 Million in Task Orders for Federal Highway Administration’s National Training and Workforce Development Program

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded multi-year task orders totaling $1.46 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to provide the continued development, delivery and update of design for a National Highway Institute (NHI) training and workforce development program.

With the new task order agreements, which are part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $9 million, Iteris will develop, update and deliver training, supplemental materials and services to support training to advance the state of practice, and implement best practices in the areas of FHWA operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) engineering, transportation cybersecurity, freight transportation logistics, travel demand and pedestrian facility design. Iteris’ workforce development and training consulting services will be delivered through in-class and online or remote workshops and training, and technical assistance.

“The NHI’s national training and workforce development program has been a vital source of education on complex technical disciplines for transportation professionals in city and state agencies across the country,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, regional vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “Iteris is honored to continue providing the expertise required to support the US Department of Transportation’s efforts to improve safety, mobility and sustainability.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the awarded task orders and our consulting services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully perform the services on a cost effective basis; agency funding and budgetary allocations and constraints; utilization needs of the agency for the services subject to the contract (e.g., seasonality); impact of adverse influences and variances of general economic, political, environmental, and other conditions; performance timing and cancellation of task orders; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).